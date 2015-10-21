Prof. Mark Talbert ’89 Remembered as Infomation System Innovator, Mentor

Prof. Mark Talbert ’89 MPS ’92 died this weekend at his home.

Talbert, a professor in the School of Hotel Administration, specialized specifically in information systems within the realm of hotel administration. According to the University, his research interests include business computing, modeling and programming, and he has authored many educational software programs in these fields. His software has been utilized by many other universities around the world.

Prof. Mark McCarthy ’86 MMH ’98, one of Talbert’s colleagues in the hotel school, said Talbert was responsible for introducing valuable job skills to the classroom.

“[Talbert] was the innovative developer and creator of the celebrated Excel business curriculum at the hotel school,” McCarthy said. “His courses were popular with students and the recruiters who hire those students for the powerful tools that his courses gave them.”

McCarthy also said Talbert was a professor who profoundly cared about his students and wanted the best from them.

“[Talbert] was responsive to student needs, firm in his methods, but also a little quirky,” McCarthy said. “His teaching assistants credit him with being a kind man who was protective and loyal.”

Prof. Emeritus Robert Chase of the hotel school was a longtime partner and friend of Talbert who remembers Talbert as a promising academic.

“He also taught in Australia, Bali, Thailand, Oman, France and Switzerland [outside of Cornell],” Chase said. “His curtain call came unexpectedly and far too early in a prospering career.”