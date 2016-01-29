Students in the Cornell community and members of the S.A. debate the merits of establishing a College of Business in the Willard Straight Memorial Room Thursday.

Cameron Pollack / Sun Senior Photographer

Students in the Cornell community and members of the S.A. debate the merits of establishing a College of Business in the Willard Straight Memorial Room Thursday.

January 29, 2016
College of Business

Student Assembly, University Assembly Agree: Table College of Business

By |
Print More

Following intense debate at the Student Assembly meeting Thursday, the S.A. voted 20-0-3 to officially recommend that the Board of Trustees delay approval of the newly proposed College of Business.

The S.A.’s vote comes after the University Assembly passed a resolution earlier this week and the Faculty Senate passed a resolution in December that also asked trustees to reconsider the College of Business plans.

The meeting, which began with an open forum, saw many students split in their views toward the proposed establishment of the new college. Kelly McDarby ’16 said after transferring from the Charles H. Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management to the School of Hotel Administration in her junior year, she recognized the value of its highly specialized programs.

“Once I transferred I realized how strong the hotel program and its alumni network is,” McDarby said. “All the classes are focused specifically on hospitality.”

She also said she feared the academic quality of programs would suffer if schools were merged.

“The hotel school really is high value and this might be diluted substantially by combining it with [Dyson and the Johnson Graduate School of Management] as far as education and alumni networking and loyalty,” McDarby said.

Casey McClaran ’17 was one of several students to support the creation of a combined business college, arguing the unification will allow for new opportunities including the exchange of expertise and broader career exploration.

“All undergraduate students will have more access to Johnson M.B.A. candidates who are enthusiastic about sharing their expertise and skills,” she said. “The combination of career resources, research opportunities and a few, though certainly not all courses, will benefit all undergraduates giving us more flexibility.”

After a lengthy discussion, Gabriel Kaufman ’18, S.A. undesignated at large representative, said that regardless of whether or not the new College of Business is appropriate, the Cornell community had not been allowed enough time to provide feedback for the issue.

“I think that whether you think this is a good idea or a bad idea we all can agree that this appears to be more or less strategically done to not promote community feedback,” Kaufman said. “When [Provost Michael Kotlikoff] announced this on Dec. 14, half of the students were gone and for the next six weeks everyone was gone.”

Kaufman then motioned for the S.A. to adopt a recommendation that the Board of Trustees “table the proposal for the College of Business to allow more time for community feedback.”

S.A. President Juliana Batista ’16 raised concerns about the recommendation as the original purpose for the meeting was to gather feedback from students to present to the Board and not to take an official stance on the matter.

“The Student Assembly isn’t necessarily the decision maker here,” Batista said. “[We will say to the Board,] ‘Here are the common threads of the conversation, these are specific quotes students in the community and S.A. said and we would like you to represent that student voice.’ That’s specifically why we tried to have this meeting today.”

Regardless, continued support from additional representatives prompted a unanimous 22-0-0 decision to vote on the recommendation. The Student Assembly then voted 18-0-3 to adopt the recommendation. Additionally, members of the community were allowed to take part in the vote. After polling the audience, the community largely supported the recommendation, which resulted in two additional votes for a total of 20-0-3 in favor of the recommendation.

S.A. members expressed varying levels of support for the recommendation especially as students in attendance remained divided on the topic. Matthew Stefanko ’16, S.A. vice president for finance, said that he preferred that the S.A. not adopt a stance that large numbers of Cornell students were potentially against.

“We only have 15 to 20 students in front of us here,” Stefanko said. “There are clearly students who are very comfortable with [the decision] going to the Board of Trustees.”

Diana Li ’17, S.A. undesignated at large representative, said that merging the Dyson and hotel schools into a single business school would take away from “the intrinsic value that draws a lot of people to the specific things that make Cornell what it is,” adding that prestigious programs such as the hotel school are “part of our identity” and that incorporating them into a single business school would reduce what makes them special.

She continued that more information is needed before a final decision is made. She also compared the new business school to the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, warning that separation within the student community could result.

“Wharton’s campus is very much cult-like and is very polarized from the rest of the student body to the extent that you are basically not allowed into Wharton groups unless you have a Wharton email address,” Li said of her prior experience as a summer research assistant at the Wharton School of Business. “That is not the not the example I want for this campus.”

32 thoughts on “Student Assembly, University Assembly Agree: Table College of Business

  1. The S.A. is an extremely small and in my opinion biased group of people who have similar interests, such as student government. I feel that as a student at Cornell I was overjoyed to hear of a bigger business program. AEM is a small and rather exclusive program that many applicants don’t know about during high school. The program is even harder to transfer into from another Cornell program. A larger business school would provide doors into one of the largest industries. I wish there had been a student/university wide vote

    Reply

  2. It’s the DILUTION! SHA goes from the undisputed ranking, of number one in the world, to perhaps 12th, per Forbes, U.S. News & World Report, etc, etc,???

    WHY??

    Reply

  3. It’s the dilution, you can’t take the number one SHA in the world, and combine it with Dyson or Johnson, great institutions, and then have Forbes, or U.S. News and World Report, say we “may be 12th in the Nation??”

    Reply

  4. Oh my god – The only people raising a stink about this are the status obsessed hotelies who make up 70% of the student assembly because everyone else has too much schoolwork to do.

    What the hell is wrong with people? Raising hell over a drop in rank? Who cares???

    I bet if you made it a school wide vote, 80% of people would vote yes. Because having 3 different business programs is confusing.

    Reply

    • “Status obsessed Hotelies.?” I don’t think so. I can tell you this, very definitively however, at my Class of ’65 Reunion, last June and yes I am “Olde”, I can’t tell you how many Classmates, most of them strangers and not Hotelies, when we started talking said, “oh, you were one of the smart/lucky ones, you earned a Degree which allowed you to make money. I wasn’t so fortunate.”

      I believe my Classmates, Jon Yves Conas,President of either Soifhotels or Swisshotels, John Sharpe, President of The Four Seasons Hotels and Ken Hamlet, Chairman of Holiday Inns Worldwide, might agree with me on this.

      Reply

  5. In the next component of the collection I will
    enter the popular Yoga exercise Sutras of Sage Patanjali and also discuss just what
    Samyama is, as well as how psychics could utilize it particularly
    to establish their powers of clairvoyance and user-friendly readings.

    Reply

  7. And the next comes the Controlling stage of the project where the Manager is responsible for the controlling of each and every activity so that
    the desired results shall be produced. Curbing pollution and emission is as much as desired outcome of operations as it is a requirement for better air management and control.
    An overview course in project management is also common in MBA programs, but if you already know you are interested in this field, you may want to pursue a more specialized degree.

    Reply

  8. Pingback: ILRies on Cornell College of Business: What About Us? | The Cornell Review

  10. I will immediately snatch your rss feed as I can’t in finding your email subscription hyperlink or newsletter service.

    Do you’ve any? Kindly let me realize in order that I may subscribe.
    Thanks.

    Reply

  13. The experiments show that the low temperature can largely reduce
    the loss of nutrients in spinach. Once you understand the
    equation, you are ready to set up your weight loss goals and make a plan to achieve them.
    Oatmeal net carbs

    Reply

  14. To find more descriptive and comprehensive resources around the best GPS
    running watches visit my first class runners watch site.
    And the fact that it is possible to save more than $170 over retail
    price by purchasing through Amazon, makes mtss
    is a fantastic deal.

    This is one with the top-ranked GPS navigation systems on Amazon. Once the system picks the VHF and
    GPS signals it starts to tell you where your puppy is for the compass webpage.

    Garmin gps keeps losing signal The Garmin 541s
    incorporates plenty important components it other Unit tools mighty don’t contain.

    Reply

  16. Nowadays the communication technologies will probably be
    improving daily. Not too long ago, in the event you needed an organization phone offering a significant messaging feature,
    there was merely one sensible choice. A vast assortment of illnesses, including Alzheimer’s disease and
    cancer, can develop on account of such dangerous influences.

    Starting that has a traditional candy-bar form factor that is certainly sure to turn into classic, the E62 can be purchased in two corporate-savvy
    colors: metal grey and golden aluminum. Hackers cannot penetrate
    this tunnel, nor are they going to ‘see’ through it.

    Reply

  17. If your zinnias and coneflowers haven’t died at a frost yet, they
    may also make an excellent image at a side view. Flowers have
    great symbolic meaning in many cultures, often being identified while with all the feminine.
    Flower girl images Just by tweaking the flower wallpapers you are able to make it into something out
    on this world.

    If you’re not a resident with this place, you may always contact companies for Flower Delivery
    in Philippines. You can represent your team with wall graphics that employ a life-sized image that could be associated with in real life.

    Reply

  18. Less than 30 minutes of your time will enable you to get tremendous savings.

    Whirlpool cabrio platinum dryer reviews Every appliance serves exactly the same purpose, and does the same
    job.

    Also, seek out sites that enable that you donate a district of one’s subscription on an honest cause.
    Use a rain barrel capture rain water and make use of that for watering
    your lawn and garden.

    Reply

  19. Create a favicon for your website. This tiny little graphic
    will make your site much more recognizable should your visitor bookmark your site.

    When looking through their lists of bookmarks,
    a memorable favicon will make you stand out. Try to design a favicon that is
    consistent with your logo and theme.

    Reply

  22. Howdy! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my good old room mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this page to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Many thanks for sharing!

    Reply

  23. I think this is one of the most vital info for me. And i am glad reading your article. But want to remark on some general things, The website style is ideal, the articles is really excellent : D. Good job, cheers

    Reply

  25. I’ve been browsing online greater than three hours these days, yet I by no means found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is beautiful worth enough for me. In my view, if all webmasters and bloggers made just right content material as you probably did, the web might be a lot more helpful than ever before.

    Reply

  26. you are truly a excellent webmaster. The site loading velocity is incredible. It seems that you’re doing any distinctive trick. Moreover, The contents are masterpiece. you have performed a great task in this topic!

    Reply

  27. Orchids might be paired with hydrangeas or roses to get a full and exquisite floral centerpiece.

    Gather in the bunch, making sure that there exists an even distribution with the
    blooms. When Woodman photographed herself lying
    on the chaise longue, back towards the camera and wearing suspender belts,
    she is commenting about the gaze.

    Pink flowers may also represent love, joy, beauty, youth and innocence.
    If you happen to be blessed which has a kindred
    spirit, a soul mate as well as a trusted confidante, then June 8th is the day to celebrate this excellent gift.

    Reply

  31. I was pretty pleased to find this site. I need to to thank you for ones time for this wonderful read!!
    I definitely enjoyed every bit of it and I have you saved as a favorite to check out new stuff in your website.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *