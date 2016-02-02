Cornell Finds Success with Cancer-Inhibiting Protein

A recent Cornell study demonstrates a promising method for killing cancer cells in the bloodstream. Observing prostate cancer in mice, researchers injected liposomes containing a protein called Tumor Necrosis Factor Related Apoptosis-Inducing Ligand that attach themselves onto white blood cells to destroy cancer cells spreading through the bloodstream.
The experiment, performed as a collaboration between the labs of Prof. Michael King, biomedical engineering, and Prof. Chris Schaffer, biomedical engineering, served as a followup to a study published in January 2014 on the use of TRAIL to attack tumor cells.
“In the 2014 paper, we first showed that the nanoscale liposomes, when injected into the bloodstream, can kill nearly all of the cancer cells in the blood.” King said, “We showed this with human blood samples flowing in laboratory experiments, and we also performed short-term mouse experiments.”
According to King, these experiments consisted of injecting male mice with human prostate cancer cells and the TRAIL-carrying liposomes, which attach to white blood cells, and observing changes within a two hour period. The effects on the prostate tumors were encouraging, but the next step was to see whether TRAIL would hold up for metastasis — the formation of new tumors distant from the original tumor, the reason for more than 90 percent of human cancer deaths.
“The key for human prostate cancer is to detect the cancer early. Most prostate cancer cases will respond to treatment,”King said. “But in a fraction of prostate cancer cases the regular therapies do not work, and that’s referred to as castration-resistant prostate cancer. If the tumor progresses to form metastases, there’s a low chance of survival.”
Once again, mice were used, but this time the cancer cells were allowed to metastasize. While cancer may take months or years to spread within a human, it only takes weeks for the rodents.
“We set out with the goal of demonstrating this technology in a more realistic animal model of cancer metastasis. The earlier study was focused on showing that you could kill cancer cells floating around in the mouse’s blood.” King said, “But what was never answered in that earlier study is whether the therapy can really prevent metastasis —the formation of new tumors that are distant from the original tumor. That’s the major clinical problem in human cancers. Over 90 percent of cancer deaths are due to metastasis. This is the unaddressed need that we set out to fix.”
For the 2016 study, mice were observed for a period of nine weeks after being implanted with prostate cancer cells. The experimental group was given TRAIL therapy three weeks after implantation, followed by additional treatment every three days after that (the length of time the protein remains in the blood). It worked.
“What we found in the current study is that we completely prevented the development of new tumors in these mice, and we even shrunk the original tumor in size, which was a pleasant surprise,” King said.
Beyond this study, the next step is to expand and adapt this technology to treat different types of cancer. One experiment underway seeks to mimic the way humans are currently treated for breast cancer, according to King. The plan is to initiate TRAIL treatment on mice, surgically remove breast tumor, and then continue treatment.
“Without our therapy, the mouse will develop metastases in the lung, and bone and other organs.” said King, “We think a few well-timed treatments before and after surgery could completely prevent the metastasis.”
The treatment is not entirely foolproof. Though TRAIL particles are effective on most kinds of cancer, including prostate cancer, colon cancer, melanoma, and breast cancer, there are some cancers that have a natural resistance to TRAIL, according to King. Fortunately, there are a wide variety of “co-drugs” that can be used in combination with TRAIL to make the resistant cancer cells sensitive to treatment, King said.
“Some of the TRAIL sensitizers are natural products, things you would find in a vitamin store. There are products that are isolated from chili peppers … and actually many conventional cancer drugs will sensitize cancer cells to trail, as will a low dosage of aspirin. These are things that can be done with minimal risk,“ King said. “In my opinion, [the TRAIL] approach is applicable to most kinds of cancer.”
The ultimate goal is to progress to human clinical trials, according to King, and his lab has been recently receiving blood samples from metastatic cancer patients from various hospitals, allowing the nanoparticles to be tested on “real, circulating tumor cells.” According to King, this is the closest thing to experimenting on humans the team can hope for before enough data is collected to proceed to clinical trials.
“We’re really pleased about the results we’re getting.” King said, “The students and grad students working on the team are really excited, and we hope to continue to advance this technology.”
Hello there I am so excited I found your webpage, I really found you by accident,
while I was searching on Google for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say kudos for a incredible
post and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to browse it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also included
your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more,
Please do keep up the excellent b.
I love what you guys are up too. This type of clever work and coverage!
Keep up the superb works guys I’ve you guys to my own blogroll.
My call is Ariane Steinberger although it’s not ever the just about all feminine of names.
Dispatching is how I funds. District pertaining to Columbia
has always been my home need not love every single day living here.
Curling precisely what I implement every 1.
Hello, this weekend is nice in favor of me,
because this time i am reading this wonderful educational post here at my home.
Magnificent goods from you, man. I’ve be aware your stuff previous to and
you are simply extremely magnificent. I really like what you have obtained right here, really like what you’re saying
and the way through which you say it. You make it entertaining and you
still care for to stay it smart. I can’t wait to read much more from you.
That is actually a great website.
Este punto de Shiatsu permite automáticamente, y dependiendo de la persona,
un efectivo masaje amoldado a medida y forma individual
de cada uno.
Massive tip: Try too promote a product that makes you a fair amount
oof money for ever sale, butt does not cost a whole
lot for the potential buyer.
This piece oof writing is actually a pleasant oone it assists new interne people, who are wishing in favor of blogging.
I read this piece of writing completely on the topic of the comparison of newest
and earlier technologies, it’s remarkable article.
People all voted yes to virtual reality porn
Hi everyone, it’s my first go to see at this web
site, and piece of wrting is truly fruitful in favor of
me, keep up posting these types of posts.
Each orange pulverization greenish color of this method couple
of GS woman sentence Breeze Jordan 6 all in all,
used the royal pink shoes that catches watch, one decorate connected with pink
during the foot and also elaborate, great eco-friendly SHOELACES
together with the decorate of some info qualifying measure
much more program nerve.
Tremendous things here. I’m very happy to peer your article.
Thank you a lot and I am looking ahead to touch you.
Will you please drop me a mail?
Generally I do not read post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to
take a look at and do so! Your writing taste has been amazed me.
Thanks, very great post.
Pretty nice post. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and wished to mention that I hzve
really loved surfing around your weblog posts.
In any case I’ll be subscribing on your rss feed and I’m hoping you write again very soon!
Everyone loves what you guys are up too. Such clever work and exposure!
Keep up the awesome works guys I’ve included you guys to blogroll.
Forum Yaourtiere multi delices YG6528 : Participez au forum
d’entraide de SEB Yaourtiere multi delices YG6528.
Appreciating the persistence you put into your website and
in depth information you offer. It’s good to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the
same outdated rehashed information. Fantastic read!
I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds
to my Google account.
Simply desire to saay your article is as astounding. The clarity in yolur post is just nice aand
i could assume you’re an expert on this subject. Well with your permission allolw me to grab your feed to keep up
to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please continue the rewarding work.
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
Your site offered us with valuable information to work on.
You have donme an impressive job and our whole community will
be thankful too you.
Attractive component to content. I simply stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to claim
that I acquire actually loved account your blog posts.
Any way I’ll be subscribing to your feeds or even I achievement you get admission to constantly fast.
Everything is very open with a precise explanation of
the challenges. It was definitely informative.
Your site is very useful. Thanks for sharing!
Las sillas de relax tienen por si no fuera suficiente con lo anterior otra función muy importante: el sillón se
eleva suavemente inclinándose cara delante como una ayuda para incorporarse.
Wow, incredible weblog format! How long have you ever been running a blog for?
you make running a blog look easy. The overall glance of your web
site is great, as well as the content material!
Very nice write-up. I absolutely love this site. Keep writing!
A motivating discussion is definitely worth comment.
I believe that you ought to publish more about this topic, it might not be a taboo matter but typically folks don’t talk about these subjects.
To the next! Best wishes!!
Hey there I am so thrilled I found your blog, I really found you by error, while I was looking on Aol for something else, Regardless I am
here now and would just like to say thanks a lot for a tremendous post
and a all round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have
time to read it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it
and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the superb work.
Excellent weblog here! Additionally your website quite a bit
up fast! What host are you using? Can I am getting your affiliate
hyperlink to your host? I desire my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
I pay a quick visit day-to-day some web pages and websites to read content, but this web site offers quality based posts.
They imagined the olders persona being in was known to smoke cigarettes her overall existence,
enjoyed considerably of chocolates weekly and then decided not to
have fun with sporting activities. Is not really that
miraculous?
Have you ever considered writing an e-book or guest authoring on other blogs?
I have a blog based on the same subjects you discuss and
would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my visitors would appreciate your work.
If you are even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e-mail.
Take Virtual Reality Porn Today, Virtual Reality Porn Stars Go Further.
Radical Fresh Virtual Reality Porn Has Arrived and Drop In And Discover Virtual Reality Porn Then Dip Out
Excellent post. I used to be checking constantly this blog and
I am inspired! Extremely useful information specially the ultimate section 🙂 I handle such information a lot.
I used to be looking for this certain info for a long time.
Thanks and best of luck.