WOMEN’S BASKETBALL | Cornell Shines Against Ivy League Opponents

Senior captain Maddie Campbell stated on Jan. 31 that the team aimed to have a sweeping victory the following weekend. The Red (13-7, 5-1 Ivy) fulfilled this mission this weekend when they conquered two Ivy League opponents — the Brown Bears (12 – 7, 1-5 Ivy) and the Yale Bulldogs (11 -12, 2-4 Ivy).
“We always go into a weekend with the mentality of getting two wins and our hard work during the week really ensured that outcome,” said junior forward Nicholle Aston.
Both wins were relatively close in scoring. Cornell won against Brown, 85-70, and Yale, 74-63.
“The game against Brown was close in the first half, then we pulled away in the second half,” Campbell said. “Yale was a close game the entire time, with four minutes left we were only up by six. But we started to pull away in the final four minutes.”
Aston agreed that the games were close.
“The games had their ups and downs but remained pretty close throughout,” Aston said. “We were able to pull away eventually in the second half and seal the game with our free throws.”
The third quarter of each game was when Cornell surged ahead and proved their strengths and capabilities to themselves and their opponents.
“I am not sure if there were any single plays that changed the outcome of the game, but more so what we did in the third quarter,” Campbell said. “Both games we won were because of the work we put in the third quarter.”
Aston, too, credits the third quarter for their success.
“We had a great third quarters in both games on both ends, which really allowed us to get the wins,” Aston said.
The Red had different strategies for both games because Brown and Yale have different styles of defense.
“The strategy for Brown was to keep their guards from penetrating because that’s what they love to do,” Campbell said. “With Yale, [our strategy] was taking care of the ball against their pressure defense and attacking the basket.”
Campbell discussed what she was zeroed in on against Brown and Yale.
“Both games I was really just focused on the position, and doing what needed to be done to win that play,” Campbell said. “Both games were big wins, and it took a lot of focus to get it done.”
Aston also commented on her mentality against the two Ivy League opponents over the weekend.
“As I was playing, I really was focused on helping my teammates to get the job done,” Aston said. “Whether it was on offense or defense, I just really wanted to help my teammates in any way I could and I am sure they would say the same.
The Red really came together this weekend, and head coach Dayna Smith definitely helped guide the squad to their two wins by motivating them at half time. The evidence of her help is in the team’s extremely successful third quarters.
“At halftime our coach really pushed us to make adjustments on defense on not give them as many open lanes which really helped us get two quality wins in the end,” Aston said.
Wow! At last I got a webpage from where I know
how to truly take helpful facts concerning
my study and knowledge.
This site was… how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I have
found something which helped me. Cheers!
Good web site you have got here.. It’s hard to find high quality writing
like yours nowadays. I honestly appreciate people like you!
Take care!!
Hi colleagues, fastidious paragraph and nice arguments commented here, I am actually enjoying by these.
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this website.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s
challenging to get that “perfect balance” between usability and
visual appearance. I must say you’ve done a amazing job with
this. In addition, the blog loads super fast for me on Chrome.
Outstanding Blog!
Remarkable! Its truly amazing piece of writing, I have got much clear idea on the topic
of from this paragraph.
digimon tri movie 2
This was a great experience and one that I will never forget.
As you may need guessed from the title, free FIFA
cash, our software is completely free to use for anyone.
Going to share this for folks searching for this data.
There’s very little written on him.
Your style is really unique comared to other folks I’ve read stuff from.
Thank you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess
I will just bookmark this web site.
Males usually get their girlfriend’s or spouse’s title or preliminary tattooed to their arm or on again.
Effectively, that may be a good possibility and many males will do that any day but there are a variety of inventive tattoo concepts for men.
There’s certainly a lot to learn about this
issue. I like all of the points you’ve made.
Awesome website you have here but I was wanting to
know if you knew of any forums that cover the same topics discussed in this article?
I’d really love to be a part of group where I can get comments from other knowledgeable individuals that share the same interest.
If you have any suggestions, please let me know.
Many thanks!
You’re living in an age wherever information is pretty
reasonably priced, uncomplicated to get, straightforward to interpret, and highly effective.
Thankfully, for all the Los Angeles followers, the tour is coming to Nokia Theatre L.A.
Simon Cowell, the generally brutally honest judge that American Idol fans both really like,
dislike, or love to hate, advised Cook a couple weeks back that if the present was judged on pure talent, Cook would win.
Or Does Indy suggest adequate for him to put his ALMS weekend in jeopardy to make positive he’s in the discipline?
For those who wait all over until launch day to submit your web site,
you are going to commit a month or two (quite possibly substantially additional) sitting down in the sandbox viewing potential buyers dedicate their dollars elsewhere.
Though the AMERICAN IDOL season Finale aired on May
perhaps 16, 2013 this season’s fan-favorites will continue on with the 2013 Live!
Indianapolis 500 veterans Bruno Junqueira, Tomas Scheckter and Jeff Simmons have been walking the
pit lane this week hunting for rides. How then, may you request, does a rookie driver dominate the two races at Pocono in his rookie season? Those two additions
could be enormous in 2009 for the Huskies.
Employing will concentrate on value-add, irrespective of
position or obligation: Most studies and surveys say that hiring will be stagnant amongst entrepreneurial organizations in 2011.
Following time you’re at a coffeeshop, grab a bag of almonds and a cup of green tea, rather than a coffee and biscotti.
Very first, they have been concerned they would not get
the expanded Area 179 tax deduction for one hundred% of their purchases, and,
2nd, they were concerned about more than-paying in a challenging economic system.
Practice the two swim-to-bike and bike-to-run modifications
all through your triathlon instruction.
This email warns you not to open anything at all with the attachment “Invitation.” The declare is that it will open an “Olympic Torch” that will ruin your total CD drive.
What if the bike course is less difficult and faster than you planned, but you even now determine to try out to shove in 6 gels in the course of the ride?
Take into consideration this a new “condition” of becoming employed as a coach.
You’ll really feel substantially superior, and your vitality and effectiveness levels will soar.
In other words, if you have the top eleven hack for android included, there is no
must submit to the rest. He can’t jump in the auto and
head to the retailer or select up a speedy meal which he did
so often. Immediately after all the auditions, Hollywood
week and live performances, Haley Reinhart, Lauren Alaina and Scotty McCreery will be heading into the finals upcoming week, with rocker James
Durbin currently being minimize.
UW has some talent at RB but they all had one particular
point in popular final 12 months and that was a lack of
durability. No conference comes anywhere shut to a group of schedules that difficult.
The panthers currently lost to Louisiana-Lafayette, the other crew on best of the conference.
The Elizabethan era 1558 – 1603, is recognized
for garments created of wool and linen that have been heavy and of a striking design and
style such as such style icons as the ruff and the farthingale.
Fantastic beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your
site, how can i subscribe for a blog site? The account helped me a acceptable deal.
I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear idea
Living in our climate controlled globe it is
easy to forget just how brutal the components can be to the human body.
Be it heat or chill, when one particular is exposed to an intense for a lengthy duration of time without having
shelter or protection, poor issues happen. Possessing a excellent space blanket can literally mean the distinction among life and death.
Hello colleagues, how is all, and what you want to say regarding this paragraph,
in my view its genuinely amazing designed for me.
Piece of writing writing is also a excitement, if you be familiar
with then you can write or else it is difficult to write.
Also like the G Scale, gear can get expensive.
If some oone wixhes to be updated with newest technologies
after that he must be go to see this website andd be up to date daily.
Then I paused on one station, surprised to listen to a preacher with a New York accent on the local Christian station. But for
Wi – Fi to be effective even at these speeds, you’ll need a MIMO antenna system that handles at
the very least three spatial streams on both ends.
A wireless network repeater is made to boost your wireless signals in order to further improve reception. This
error normally occurs on certain type of new model routers such because Dynex wireless router.
Wifi best range Type in the random website, like This will
take you to the Starbucks AT&T Wi – Fi login page.
You can choose to pay nothing all through the time period of the plan, you
can also make some payments or even pay off your balance at any time before your plans ends.
Jeremy’s was the closest to the right amount, which shhowed that as an owner, he knows how to keep his
profits in check and should be there to watch his bottom line.
The total material for an examm wilpl surely be so immense that a single person might not bee
read it all iin years. Noow individuals are welol conscious
with thhe reality that the height of bar stools is too impportant
because clients consider it.
I believe this is among the such a lot significant information for me.
And i am satisfied studying your article. But should observation on few common things, The website style is perfect, the articles is actually nice : D.
Just right process, cheers
First of all I want to say terrific blog! I had a quick question which I’d like to
ask if you don’t mind. I was curious to know how you center
yourself and clear your thoughts before writing.
I’ve had a difficult time clearing my mind in getting my thoughts out.
I do enjoy writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are generally lost just
trying to figure out how to begin. Any ideas or hints?
Kudos!
Individuals who don’tbuy the add on modules simply won’t have the
form of success I’ve had or those actually serious about binary choices.
Or if you are in water alongside too many boats, Minecraft may decelerate.
The best weapons and armor in Minecraft are made from diamond, and you are able
to augment these with enchantments, in order that
they are undoubtedly your best bet.xt% minecraft seeds xbox
Or if you are in water alongside too many boats, Minecraft may decelerate.
The best weapons and armor in Minecraft are made from diamond, and you are able to augment these with
enchantments, in order that they are undoubtedly your best bet.xt%
Hello! Quick question that’s totally off topic. Do you
know how to make your site mobile friendly? My blog looks weird
when browsing from my iphone. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that
might be able to resolve this problem. If you have any suggestions, please share.
With thanks!
Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your website, how can i subscribe for a weblog website?
The account aided me a acceptable deal. I were a little bit familiar of this your broadcast provided vibrant transparent concept
For most up-to-date news you have to visit web and on the
web I found this web site as a best web page for
latest updates.
If you intend to know how you can give yourself sexual
climax, then experimenting and finding your G-spot would be the best solution to go about executing it.
s that made incredible returns for this practice, through success, foresight or mostly:
by letting there first. Pussy pocker There is zero things that happen to be
more awkward than discovering which the person you happen to be with (and trying that will put a condom him) just isn’t gonna have actual intercourse together with you.
is found, you will probably be shocked to achieve what you happen to be missing on all these years.
A wholesaler that has a dropship program will ship products directly for your customers any time you
make a sale plus they.
Visiting some type of Gucci Outlet Store is usually
a really exciting experience and shoppers will likely be thrilled on the amazing deals that store offers.
Other models come with an automatic winding mechanism,
which doesn’t have a electronic components. Super Brand copy Watches Armani are named after Giorgio Armani, who
is one of several investors inside the watch industry.
s watch styles flooding the market industry, which makes the primary attempt at watch shopping quite a thrilling, yet daunting experience.
You could possibly get a watch that isn’t made in the same materials
as a possible authentic Chopard also it will ‘t be worth what we pay for doing this.
Article writing is also a excitement, if you be familiar with
afterward you can write otherwise it is complex
to write.
This will give the skin a break from your blade, and you also will
reduce your usage of razor handles, blades, electricity or water.
Orcas have 56 razor sharp teeth, each 5 inches long so it can kill and eat 500 lbs of food
per day. Electric razor shaving cream This guarantees that your
razor will cut your undesired facial hair as close for the roots as possible.
In the process of putting it together — or rather,
the process of trying to build it — my electric screw gun seized up and prevent working.
Unlike one other two, this Panasonic electric shaver works extremely well as a
wet or dry shaver.
Hi there to all, for the reason that I am really eager of reading this webpage’s post to be updated regularly.
It carries pleasant information.
CCTV machines are not as expensive today since it once was, and you can find
plenty of several prices offered by very reasonable prices on the more expensive.
You should take under consideration your budget, types, colour as well as the
area of surveillance before choosing a CCTV camera.
Cctv nvr In GPS enhanced security systems, the procedure would be to attach a GPS transmitter to your objects,
pets, or kids.
Based with your needs and recording environment, you
need to select a right one which is ideal for you. You can continue to keep track
on the goings-on inside your store with all the use of such
monitoring devices.
i like basket ball.
If the process will leave an obvious space, hunt
for another flower. Probably, during special occasions, it isn’t really hard to think
from the right style of flower because florists seem to be
aware of this. Flower you’re the chosen one Otherwise your child
is going to be lost inside the clutter and the image won’t capture the
wonderful details within your child’s fun flight
with the air within the swing.
Have the kids draw pictures inside a journal to document the growth with the flowers.
Shipment should never take long so the flowers will always be fresh.
This will contribute in enhancing the comfort
level of their customers. Please take a moment
and check out the webpage taxi hire Okehampton if you want to gather more information and reference on the company and the team of drivers,
the services offered, the areas covered, clients testimonials or for requesting a free price estimate on your ride.
Travelers care their money and thus they mostly select a cheap rental car service.
Thank you for every other wonderful post. Where else could anyone get that type of information in such a perfect
method of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the search
for such information.
Really no matter if someone doesn’t know after that its up to other
users that they will assist, so here it happens.
The best alternative is including raw vegetables and fruits with your daily diet which makes it possible to in acquiring natural silky, smooth skin. And this concept of natural
yeast growth was followed for a lot of centuries. Beauty tips app Sunburn can take place within a a few hours or days while cancer of
the skin takes a longer time for you to form.
A holder for physical object of Pacquin additional hand & body lotion will remove discomfort,
glow and support to improve dampness behind to dull
skin. Wet towelettes ‘ Dove and Ponds offer their pre-moistened towelettes inside a travel pack.
It’s genuinely very difficult in this full of activity life to listen news on TV, so I simply use
world wide web for that purpose, and get the latest news.
Everything said was very reasonable. However, what about this?
what if you added a little content? I am not saying your content is not good., however what if you added something to possibly get a person’s attention? I
mean WOMEN’S BASKETBALL | Cornell Shines Against Ivy League Opponents | The Cornell Daily Sun is a little vanilla.
You should look at Yahoo’s home page and note how they write news headlines to get viewers to open the links.
You might try adding a video or a picture or two to grab readers interested
about everything’ve got to say. In my opinion, it would
bring your posts a little bit more interesting.
Genuinely no matter if someone doesn’t understand
after that its up to other people that they will assist, so here it
occurs.
It’s an awesome post in support of all the online users;
they will take benefit from it I am sure.
Yes! Finally someone writes about 3ds eshop codes
free no survey.