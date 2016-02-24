Cornell’s Phi Gamma Delta, Pi Kappa Phi Fraternities Placed on Interim Suspension Due to Hazing Allegations

Cornell’s Phi Gamma Delta and Pi Kappa Phi fraternities have been placed on interim suspension following hazing allegations, the office of fraternities, sororities and independent living announced in a statement Tuesday.

Michaela Brew / Sun News Photography Editor

Pi Kappa Phi’s reported hazing included “intimidation, verbal abuse, harassment, alcohol consumption and calisthenics,” and Phi Gamma Delta’s incident allegedly involved the “consumption of alcohol,” according to the two statements.

Alcohol is prohibited from all recruitment and new member activities whether formal or informal, according to the University’s Recognition Policy.

Aside from operation of their residences, the fraternities have been suspended from all chapter activities, effective Tuesday, the statement said.