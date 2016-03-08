Cornell Basketball Player Xavier Eaglin ’19 Arrested on Rape Charges

This story is breaking. Please check back for more updates.
Correction appended
Cornell police arrested Xavier Eaglin ’19 on Sunday on charges of rape, sexual assault and strangulation, according to the Cornell University Police Department.
CUPD charged Eaglin with first-degree rape, three counts of first-degree criminal sexual assault and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation.
Eaglin, 19, is a forward on Cornell’s men’s basketball team and is enrolled in the College of Arts and Sciences. He played nine minutes total in seven games this season. While he did not score a point, he recorded one steal and one block. Eaglin is a native of Raymond, Texas and was named District Player of the Year as a senior at Dayton High School. Prior to committing to Cornell, Eaglin received offers from Yale and Loyola University Maryland, according to the Cornell Basketball Blog.
Eaglin was charged with four Class B felonies and one Class A misdemeanor. He was arraigned Monday and was remanded to the Tompkins County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond. A preliminary hearing will be held Friday at 2:30 p.m., according to CUPD.
“The Cornell University Police urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to call 911 to receive police assistance, emergency health care for injuries (appropriate to your circumstance), get access to supportive services and — if you choose to do so — to report a crime,” a CUPD press release reads.
Eaglin was active on Twitter on Sunday, the day of his arrest.
Eaglin’s arrest follows the expulsion of former Yale basketball captain Jack Montague on Feb. 10 without explanation from Yale administration, according to the Yale Daily News. Montague’s teammates subsequently wore T-shirts printed with the number 4 and “Gucci” — Montague’s number and nickname. Shortly thereafter, posters stating “Stop supporting a rapist” were distributed around the Yale campus, according to the Yale Daily News.
Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that Eaglin received a scholarship offer from Columbia. In fact, he did not.
what the f**k is wrong with this campus
The saddest part is, he used to attend my school, and everyone liked him. They even had high expectations for him, but now he’s a disappointment to everyone in Dayton High School.
No he is not a disappointment because one you do not know if it’s true or not. Were you there or have he been to court? So you need to stay in your place!!!
yes he did go to court
I kno this dude to well and I kno that he did not do it… He is innocent
Dude, learn to spell.
Well, Cornell alumni, as long as we’re dealing with proper English, you are not an alumni, which is the male plural of alumnus. The female plural of alumna is alumnae, but you are neither an alumni nor an alumnae.
I know him too. It’s very possible. He did some creepy shit in school. Also lean to spell please.
Learn*
shut up no he not
You were there? I hope you’ve come forward with your eyewitness account to the police.
Innocent until proven guilty! These girls scream rape all the time when they get dumped by these guys! Don’t judge until you know. He represented Dayton well.
Exactly! Great kid! Anything to ruin his life because she got dumped! Don’t judge him until the TRUTH comes out. Anyone can scream “rape” now a days just to get back at someone for feeling hurt after a breakup. Just my opinion…
You are both disgusting human beings. That poor girl (whom I know, SO I KNOW HE IS GUILTY) is going to be scarred by this for the rest of her life and tormented by vile people like you that claim her assault was one she made up for attention. Repulsive. Seek help. He already went to court and when he gets his jail sentence I hope you take back your nasty ass comments. And for the record, he was the one that was broken up with. Stop talking out of your ass.
I can care less about the slut! Once he’s cleared of these charges, I’ll be glad to see that shity look on your face. It really don’t matter to me if she broke up with him or not….why was she still dealing with him AFTER he so called raped her?
I wouldn’t say that’s the saddest part. The saddest part would be the trauma inflicted upon the victim. Followed by the sadness that both families must feel. Followed by a bunch of other things. Then way down the list, the disappointment of your alma mater.
One important thing to note is that he’s not a member of any fraternity. A lot of students on Yik Yak were quick to claim that “*** frat boy raped a girl”, but that’s not the case.
That said, FOUR charges? Jesus..
Are you really only concerned that a frat brother wasn’t implicated? If he were a frat boy, you would come to the rescue, wouldn’t you?
That’s not my only concern; in no way did I say that, and no, no I would not. Look at Wolfgang Ballinger. The kid’s been completely disgraced, his reputation tarnished, and that’s fine by me. He’s a criminal and I’m glad he’s being treated and tried as one. The fact that he was a fraternity brother means nothing to me other than that people faulted the Greek system for it. That’s why this is even remotely significant — people were already rushing to conclusions that he was a fraternity brother and were condemning the Greek system because of the incident, even though he’s not in any frat. That’s all I was saying. You took that and turned it into something completely different.
Talk about jumping to conclusions, you seem to have jumped to a lot of conclusions yourself.
“He is a criminal and I’m glad he’s being treated as one.”
No, he is not a criminal. He has been convicted of nothing, and may very well not be. The same goes for Xavier Eaglin.
I’d hate to leave my civil liberties in your hands.
Since he’s a freshman it would be impossible for him to be a member of any fraternity. Freshmen can’t pledge in the fall semester, only in the spring semester so at most he could be a pledge (which I assume from the sounds of it he’s not). But who cares about that anyway.
Why the hell does it matter what his basketball stats were? Should I care more or less if he was the leading scorer? This undermines the severity of the situation and distracts from the main issue. This tragic event should not trigger a discussion on Cornell basketball, it should launch a lengthy discussion of how we can prevent further sexual assaults on our campus.
I thought it was funny how bad he sucked, at life and at basketball.
Can somebody translate those Twitter comments into English?
Dude looks like a rapist what a loser lock him up with the rest of em haha
you don’t even know him.
I grew up with him. lived down the street from him. went to church with him. he carried himself very well. you don’t know if he’s a rapist or not. you don’t know if this is true or not.
shut your mouth until everything is revealed.
They have him on tape … what more do you want? Truth hurts .. he should never have been allowed in.
No where does it say it’s on tape…maybe something you made up. But anyways….he’s a GREAT kid, VERY EDUCATED and has a lot going for him. I’m sure she’s a jealous, lonely, and hurt young lady that got her heart broke and now screaming rape like they all do when a good guy leaves them for someone better.
You need to refrain from these insensitive comments. Imagine for a moment that she was your daughter and you came to this article and read comments like yours. We should all keep an open mind until all is revealed, and I say that knowing that there is a taped confession and that she had in fact broken up with him, not the other way around, and had a restraining order out against him. It’s a tragedy either way with two young lives deeply impacted. Why do we feel the need to pick sides and react from a place of hate and divisiveness?
Racist
Why because of his skin color? Does that make him guilty before appearing in court? Smh….
I went to high school with him and we grew up together i never saw this coming.
What a monster.
Do you even know him to judge him? Accusations…I’m sure she was upset because he moved on and ruined her life, so now she’s going to try to ruin his life. Wait on the truth before you judge anyone
You just told this person to wait on the truth yet you’re making assumptions about the victim…….. try again
Let a jury decide. Shame he’s not a millionaire like some of these other alleged rapists so he can get out on bail.
His family is not broke. He will make bond.
Funny how these white boys rape willy nilly and never face consequences. If he is guilty he should face consequences. In the meantime character assassination in the court of public opinion is unnecessary.
White Privilege is the reason
I assume you’re not white … color doesn’t matter … black white they should all go to jail and throw away the key … hope the victim sues the school so that they don’t relax standards and let in thugs
Anything dealing with black folks and the 1st thing you hear is the word Thug. Funny how Johnny Manzel beats the hell out of his girlfriend and he…..well he needs help. That’s quiet thuggish to me.
We went from rape to racist the heck race don’t have anything to do with it ik him and I saw it coming
I don’t believe X would do anything of this sort, he’s a good kid.
Xavier comes from a good family and a loving home. I pray for him, the young lady and both of their families. This is a tragic situation; true or not. Race should have nothing to do with it; however some will impose their own hatred and assume certain things. In a situation like this, people should refrain from allowing their personal feelings to over-shadow the people that are truly affected. Before you judge, take a moment to think how you would feel if this was your son or daughter….
I’m glad a poster confirmed the background of the accuser, because I was doing my own research through social networks and the 2 were trading loving comments up to a week ago. So i’m unclear how she was brutally raped on February 15 and then be flirting with each other on social networks weeks afterward.
Good point. They should subpoena her facebook account
I’m glad some of you idiots brought up how her mother feels because Xavier has a hurting mother as well. If she was so called raped on February 15, then why the hell is she under his Instagram pictures blowing kisses and stuff in March. Rumor has it the girl slept with a teammate of his. What is her track record, from swing her social networks, she clearly states “flirty girl” in her bio. And I wish ppl would stop talking about confessions and stuff on tape bc until records of it are released, I just can’t believe it. Graduated first in his class and overcame odds and you call him a thug? You ppl are ridiculous. God will handle things that need to be handled. And ppl who went to hs with him and didn’t know him personally calling him a creep, y’all need to get yalls lives together. He isn’t faultless, but he’s far from a monster or a thug or a rapist
Having a rapist son would be heartbreaking. My heart goes out to his mother. And your mother, assuming she didn’t raise you to be a scumbag.
I noticed this (the Instagram / generally everything seeming ok as of later than February 15th) too and thought it was really weird. On top of that, she’s since deleted all of her comments, so I just don’t know what to think of all of this.
Was it really necessary, or appropriate, to detail the sport statistics of an alleged rapist?
