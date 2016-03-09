Court Documents Detail Rape Allegations Against Xavier Eaglin ’19

Xavier Eaglin ’19 — who Cornell police arrested on Sunday on charges of rape, sexual assault and strangulation — is accused of committing the offense on Feb. 15 around midnight, according to court documents obtained The Sun.

The felony complaint states that Eaglin “engaged in sexual intercourse with another person by forcible compulsion.” The incident allegedly took place in the victim’s dorm room in Balch Hall, a first-year women’s dormitory on North Campus. After “repeated verbal denial of consent,” Eaglin allegedly told the victim that she was “going to have sex with him.”

Eaglin then allegedly choked the victim by holding his hand over her mouth and by the neck in order to stop her screams. The documents also said that the victim feared physical harm from the defendant if she resisted.

Cornell police noted in the documents that they recorded a video interview with Eaglin in which he confesses to the forced sex acts. Additionally, the CUPD say they have a taped phone call between Eaglin and another person alongside a sworn statement where he confesses to forced sex acts.

Eaglin, a freshman on the Cornell men’s basketball team, was arraigned on Monday in Ithaca City Court and is being held until Wednesday in the Tompkins City Jail on $50,000 bail or $100,000 bond. The 19-year-old is due back in court for a preliminary hearing at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Cornell University Police urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to call 911 to receive police assistance, emergency health care for injuries (appropriate to your circumstance), get access to supportive services and – if you choose to do so – to report a crime. Resources can also be found at share.cornell.edu.

