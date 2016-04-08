Cornell Student Assembly Discusses Collegetown Renovations, Increased Lighting on Slope

The Student Assembly discussed plans to renovate the Schwartz Center plaza in Collegetown and increase lighting on Libe Slope at its meeting Thursday.
After the S.A. Infrastructure Fund Committee gave its final allocation presentation on potential projects, it asked the S.A. to support funding for a variety of campus infrastructure projects based on student proposals. The largest of these requests was for $30,000 of new lighting on the south side of Libe Slope.
If approved by the S.A., the $30,000 allocation will fund just less than half of a University project to install four new gothic style lamp posts along the slope’s south side in the same style as lamp posts installed on the north side of the slope last year, according to SAIF committee member Nicolette Swanbery ’18.
S.A. and SAIFC member Miranda Kasher ’19 explained that due to a lack of lighting “people are afraid of the slope” and additional light on the slope has been “the most common request [we’ve] received.”
S.A. Vice President for Finance Matthew Stefanko ’16 challenged the lighting proposal, arguing that this is a University responsibility.
“It shouldn’t be in the S.A.’s purview and sends a bad message that the S.A. is funding things the University should be funding to increase safety,” Stefanko said.
Kasher disagreed, explaining that with S.A. funds, the new lighting can be installed within the year as opposed to the University’s original three and a half to four year timeline.
The second largest allocation requested by the SAIFC was for a $20,000 allocation to the $500,000 renovation of the plaza in front of the Schwartz Center.
Kasher said this allocation “would not actually fund any of the $500,000, but would be an additional $20,000 to get student input in.”
SAIFC members also made additional smaller allocation requests for new outlets in Green Dragon, more hand dryers around campus, condom dispensers in Noyes Recreation Center, RPCC, Willard Straight Hall, more bathroom stall coat hooks and new waste bins and signage to promote recycling on campus.
Cast a critical eye over the external of your property and see if anything
should be replaced before considering tackling more adventurous home development
projects. Finally, these are considered to be important instructions for kitchen renovations within the small budget.
It is important that when you speak with the seller
of an older renovated home that you get specific information from them regarding the
repair process.
For those with larger pets, feeding bowls may be better situated
in the laundry room. – When positioned on an east-facing roof – you’ll get a maximum amount of
natural light and heat in the morning hours. Start by asking to see photos of recent work and for
customer references to check.
Hi there I am so excited I found your weblog, I really found you by
mistake, while I was searching on Aol for something else,
Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say cheers for a marvelous post
and a all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it all at the moment but I have
saved it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I
have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep
up the superb work.
These are genuinely great ideas iin about blogging.
You have ouched some pleasant factos here. Any way keepp up wrinting.
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as
long as I provide credit and sources back to your website?
My blog is in the very same area of interest as yours and my visitors would really benefit
from some of the information you present here. Please let me
know if this alright with you. Appreciate it!
Having read this I thought it was very informative.
I appreciate you spending some time and effort to put this
information together. I once again find myself personally spending way too much time both reading and leaving comments.
But so what, it was still worth it!
This agency if your little brother or sister wrecks your AT-AT Walker,
instead of accepting to bandy it away, you can just put it aback together, acceptable as new.
Otherwise it is a great idea but you may like
to break it up into two years’ worth of celebrations.
Star Wars Weekends is held every Friday, Saturday and Saturday for May and most of June.
Call of Duty: This game features a series of World War II shooters.
Of all the new characters offered in the game’s vast character roster, Linkle may very well be my favorite.
Both the Xbox 360 and Nintendo Wii carry similar price points.
RIM signed up its millionth subscriber eawrly iin thhe year,
a sign of wonderful items to come over the next twelve months the organization would
be announcing new carrier offers in just about every
corner of the globe virtually each and every week, aand the
tall-display kind element introduced way back on the data-only 957 would have one
particular fonal hutrah on the 7700 series.
A man waves a Greek flag in the course of clashes involving Macedoniian police
and migrants and refugees next to a border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece,
Apreil ten, 2016.
Of ciurse this iss a ‘real story’ he cannot sayy iit is bez the rednecks might come across this aand put two and two collectively and he’d finish
up in jail…I use tto functionn with a lot of engineers and one particular day one particular eng pal of
mine was acquiring really irrated with a neighbor, like this story, who
would play his music as properly.
Apart from that, no ACME Companhy was out there anyplace nearby offering all
of the handy-dandy parts pre-assembled for me to use.
I’m very happy to uncover this web site. I need to to thank you for ones time just for this fantastic read!!
I definitely really liked every bit of it and i also have
you book marked to check out new things on your web site.
As avid gamers, we know it’s exceptionally a baffling employment to
get unbounded Gems and Gold within the diversion.
A single other crucial point to note is that, in contrast to in the past, upcoming Marvel video games
won’t be tied to movie releases.
Of course that could just imply Telltale’s Marvel
game will get totally revealed, but it sounds like Marvel Games’ plans
are going to get quite large, really rapid.
Wonderful, what a website it is! This blog gives useful facts to us, keep it up.
cheap nfl jerseys