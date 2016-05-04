Board of Trustees Appoint New Cornell Vet School Dean

The Board of Trustees has appointed Prof. Lorin Warnick Ph.D. ’94, population medicine and diagnostic sciences the dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine, according to the University.

Warnick, who has taught at Cornell since 1996, has served as the Vet School’s interim dean since August, after the previous dean and current Provost Michael Kotlikoff stepped down to assume his current position, the University said.

Announcing Warnick’s appointment, Kotlikoff expressed his confidence in Warnick’s leadership skills.

“He is a proven leader who has managed the college effectively and with great thoughtfulness,” Kotlikoff said in a release. “He will keep the college on the cutting edge of best practices in veterinary medicine and scientific research.”

During his time as interim dean, Warnick supported initiatives from renovations that would support larger class sizes to developing the first school of veterinary medicine at the City University of Hong Kong, according to the University.

Warnick said that, as dean, he plans to recruit more high-level faculty, make the Vet School more affordable and provide students with training in fields outside of medicine, ranging from public health to business.

“We would like to have our students prepared and to have options to participate in all of those different areas,” he said in the release.