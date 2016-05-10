Deliver Us to the Promised Food: Takeout Tips

As the semester winds down, chances are that you are:

a) Missing sleep from final essays, problem sets, and prelims

b) Still recovering from the flu that you caught weeks ago

c) Frantically looking for a last-minute summer internship (Does “please, I just need a job” sound familiar?)

d) Lying in bed, casually avoiding all responsibilities

As sleep-deprived and burned out as you may be, getting food delivery is always a good idea as you struggle to get your butt out of a cozy bed or cubicle in Uris Library. Don’t know what to order? Lucky for you, I went out and interviewed some food delivery connoisseurs (a.k.a. my friends who are too lazy to go grocery shopping or miss their house chefs on Friday nights) to present you this Lazy Student’s Guide to Food Delivery in Ithaca.

AMERICAN



No place does street food better than Luna Inspired Street Food, which recently spiced up its menu with new additions of Honey Sriracha Duck wings, Korean Bulgogi tacos and, if you’re feeling hyped from the presidential primaries, go ahead and try the #FeeltheBern chicken sandwich (for the Democrats out there)! Otherwise, try the tasty BBQ Short Rib Smoked Gouda Mac or Poutine. It may seem slightly overpriced, but it’s so worth it.

(607) 203-0368 | 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. | 310 Stewart Avenue

However, if you’re looking for a big feast, Wings Over Ithaca is a go-to vendor for hot wings — so many saucy options, from Honey BBQ to Garlic Parmesan. But make sure to double-check your order, as I’ve heard been mixed reviews about their delivery service.

(607) 216-6122 | 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. | 335 Pinetree Road

For the early birds who have time for a hearty breakfast, The State Diner has some pretty awesome omelets, waffles and pancakes. I don’t know about you, but breakfast for dinner always sounds like a good idea to me.

(607) 272-6189 | 11 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. | 428 West State Street

HEALTH-CONSCIOUS

If you’re basic, you’ve probably heard of Concord’s Maine Squeeze. As much as your inner Joey Tribbiani tells you to eat pizza all day, every day, why not add some healthier food options to the mix? This place is known for its fresh-squeezed juices such as the Green Orchard (apples, pear, kale, spinach and lemon) and the Awake and Alert (apple, orange, celery, beets and carrots). The Turkey Strawberry Brie Panini lunch box is especially delightful and the great thing about the lunch boxes is that they each come with a side of grapes!

(607) 542-1933 | Monday-Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Friday 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. | 171 East State Street

THAI

Is your experience with Thai cuisine is limited to Pad Thai? Then you’re doing it wrong — take it from a Thai girl here. Try ordering out of your comfort zone — you might find some dishes that are sure to put your Pad Thai order on the backburner. Although my sources say that the quality and delivery service of Taste of Thai Express isn’t consistent, it is probably the most popular option.

(607) 272-8424 | 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. | 209 South Meadow Street

My favorite Thai delivery is from the quaint Tamarind restaurant, where the food is incredibly authentic. The Choo Chee duck is delightful, and the soups (Tom Kha Soup or Tom Yum) and curries (Gaeng Massaman, Panang or Gaeng Keaw Wan) are all very tasty. If you like spice and bursts of flavor, you’ll love this place.

(607) 277-2220 | 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. | 503 North Meadow Street

CHINESE

Hai Hong has all the standard Chinese dishes and dimsum with consistent quality. I would try the Beef Brisket with Flat Rice Noodle soup, a very traditional Cantonese dish. Another tasty authentic dish is the steamed fish, which may be a little pricier.

(607) 272-1668 | 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. | 208 Dryden Road

JAPANESE

If you’re familiar with Café Pacific, you’ve probably met with the sweetest woman named Fumi. Although not best known for its bubble tea, the Café’s noodle dishes, entrees and desserts are delicious. Some recommended dishes are the Unagi Don, Katsu Curry, Miso Ramen, Sukiyaki, Molten Lava Cake and Mochi.

(607) 277-7700 | Monday-Friday 11:00 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 1:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. | 114 Dryden Road

VIETNAMESE

Friends & Pho offers classic pho varieties with a huge selection of Vietnamese and Chinese dishes. The sauces and broths are good (and not too salty) and the meats are tender and cooked well.

(607) 257-0474 | 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. | 2309 North Triphammer Road

Of course, these are only a few of the many options that you can choose from on food delivery websites.

In picking a delivery service, some important things to consider are speed and choice availability. The most popular food delivery services are Ithaca To Go and GrubHub, but apparently Ithaca To Go is the much better option. It sticks pretty reliably to its estimated delivery time (which can be up to 30 minutes faster than GrubHub) and has more choices, including smaller, more diversified restaurants than your usual Insomnia Cookies or CTP.

However, keep in mind the downside of ordering in, which are the costs of delivery fee, service charge, tax and tip. But you’re paying for the ease and convenience, so why not? Listen to Donna and treat yo’ self.