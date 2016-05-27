Cornell Police Arrest Ahmad Avery ’15 After Stalking Incident

Ahmad J. Avery ’15 was arrested by the Cornell University Police Department today in connection with a stalking incident, according to a CUPD statement.

The female victim reported receiving unwanted communications and said her email account was tampered with. Cornell police say they have identified Avery as the perpetrator.

Avery, 22, was charged with one count each of unauthorized use of a computer — a Class A misdemeanor, computer tampering in the fourth degree — a Class A misdemeanor and stalking in the fourth degree — a class B misdemeanor, according to the statement.

Avery was arraigned on Wednesday in Ithaca City Court. He was released on his own recognizance and is set to appear again in court this July. The court also issued an order of protection for the victim, according to the statement.

Avery was a running back on the Cornell football team from 2013 to 2015, according to the University.