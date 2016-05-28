Cornell Vet School Grant to Subsidize Pet Cancer Treatment

Cornell’s College Of Veterinary Medicine has received a $350,000 grant from the Petco Foundation and the Blue Buffalo Foundation to subsidize treatment of pets with cancer.

The ‘Petco Foundation & Blue Buffalo Foundation Cancer Treatment Support Fund’ will allow Cornell University Hospital for Animals to provide financial assistance to owners of cats and dogs who cannot otherwise afford to treat their pets with cancer.

Dr. Margaret McEntee, DVM, the Alexander de Lahunta Chair of Clinical Sciences, said the college was grateful to the foundations for their help providing owners with “high-quality cancer treatment” for their pets.

“One of the saddest things a veterinarian witnesses is when a beloved pet is diagnosed with cancer, and the owner realizes that he or she can’t afford treatment,” McEntee said.“Radiation and chemotherapy can make an enormous difference in the pet’s quality of life, but the cost puts them out of reach for many people.”

Susanne Kogut, executive director of Petco Foundation, said in the press release that the group was happy to support “outstanding pet cancer treatment initiatives” all over the country.

“Not only do programs like Cornell’s College of Veterinary Medicine directly support the health and well-being of animal patients, but these experiences also help to stoke the interests of future veterinarians as we seek to eradicate pet cancer,” Kogut said.

David Petrie, the president of Blue Buffalo Foundation, said in the press release that Cornell’s College of Veterinary Medicine has always provided exemplary care to pets and families.

“We are thrilled that this investment will help to reduce the financial burden on a number of families pursuing life-changing veterinary procedures,” Petrie said.

The Petco Foundation and the Blue Buffalo Foundation have earmarked nine million dollars for treatment and research since partnering in 2010 to combat pet cancer. Other recipients included the Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine and the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine.