Ithaca Chosen to Host 14th Dalai Lama’s Library

The Dalai Lama will open a library for Buddhists across the world in Ithaca, Mayor Svante Myrick ’09 announced in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.

Ithaca — which houses the Namgyal Monastery, the 14th Dalai Lama’s North American seat — was chosen from dozens of cities applying from multiple countries, according to Myrick.

Similar to the U.S. presidential library system, which archives presidential documents, the library will contain “the writings, teachings and artifacts of all 14 Dalai Lamas,” Myrick said.

Leaderboard 1 <a href="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a> <a href="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=8cd4e36b59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873873&cs=8cd4e36b59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Called ‘His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama’s Library and Museum,’ the building will be located on South Hill, according to Myrick.

Local Buddhists said it was “an immense honor” for Ithaca to be chosen.

Below is the original Facebook post from Myrick:

Leaderboard 2 <a href="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=d282f4125a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220188&cs=d282f4125a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The Dalai Lama has decided to open a library – similar to Presidential libraries, but for Buddhists worldwide.

Dozens of cities from around the world applied.

Today I helped announce that Ithaca has won.

‘His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama’s Library and Museum’ will be built on South hill.

It will contain the writings, teachings, and artifacts of all 14 Dalai Lamas.

It will include housing for students of Buddhism and visiting Lamas.

Today is also His Holiness the Dalai Lamas’s 81st birthday. The Namgyal Monastery let me cut the cake.