Ithaca Chosen to Host 14th Dalai Lama’s Library

The Dalai Lama will open a library for Buddhists across the world in Ithaca, Mayor Svante Myrick ’09 announced in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.
Ithaca — which houses the Namgyal Monastery, the 14th Dalai Lama’s North American seat — was chosen from dozens of cities applying from multiple countries, according to Myrick.
Similar to the U.S. presidential library system, which archives presidential documents, the library will contain “the writings, teachings and artifacts of all 14 Dalai Lamas,” Myrick said.
Called ‘His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama’s Library and Museum,’ the building will be located on South Hill, according to Myrick.
Local Buddhists said it was “an immense honor” for Ithaca to be chosen.
Below is the original Facebook post from Myrick:
The Dalai Lama has decided to open a library – similar to Presidential libraries, but for Buddhists worldwide.
Dozens of cities from around the world applied.
Today I helped announce that Ithaca has won.
‘His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama’s Library and Museum’ will be built on South hill.
It will contain the writings, teachings, and artifacts of all 14 Dalai Lamas.
It will include housing for students of Buddhism and visiting Lamas.
Today is also His Holiness the Dalai Lamas’s 81st birthday. The Namgyal Monastery let me cut the cake.
Will there be sand mandalas for the dedication? I love those.
Let us see…Ithaca is building a library for The Dalai Lama. Is the same Dalai Lama who:
1. Unapologetically, led a terrorist/guerrilla group in the 1960’s until exposed by the NY Times 10/2/98 and later the Los Angeles Times
2. Unapologetically, gave safe harbor from British authorities to an official in a terrorist organization (Heinrich Harrer) whose terrorist group tortured assassinated many American POW’s
3. Unapologetically, honored an officer in Hitler’s Nazi SS and who was a major architect of the Holocaust and convicted of such (Dr. Bruno Beger and infamous for the Jewish Skull Collection.
4. Unapologetically, took a large donation (millions of dollars) from a terrorist convicted of placing poisonous Sarin gas in the Tokyo Subway (Shoko Asahara) after Asahara unsuccessfully tried to provoke a war between Japan and the United States by conducting biological warfare against US military bases in Japan. (See The Sydney Morning Herald, 4/26/96 )
5. Unapologetically, maintained friendships with terrorists and Nazis for many years.
So what is next for Ithaca…a library for Osama Bin Laden or ISIS?
HAVE YOU BEEN BITTEN BY MAD DOG