Eve Paul ’50 Remembered for ‘Lifelong Commitment’ to Women’s Rights

Eve Weinschenker Paul ’50, the former general counsel of Planned Parenthood and The Sun’s first female associate editor, died in her home July 21, according to The New York Times.

After graduating Cornell, Paul received her law degree from Columbia Law School and worked at several legal firms, eventually opening her own practice, The Times reported. She then joined Planned Parenthood in 1978 and served as its general counsel for 25 years.

In addition to her work in law after graduation, Paul also served as an alumni-elected member of the Board of Trustees, according to Elinor Multer ’49, Paul’s Cornell roommate.

Leaderboard 1 <a href="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a> <a href="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=8cd4e36b59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873873&cs=8cd4e36b59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Multer described Paul as “absolutely brilliant,” recalling how she managed to balance her classes at Cornell with her time at The Sun.

“She was a great roommate and a wonderful person to be around,” Multer said. “She was always interested in everything that was going on in the world.”

Richard Pogue ’60, the managing editor on Paul’s editorial board, said she was a “very conscientious and factually minded” associate editor.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=d282f4125a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220188&cs=d282f4125a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

“She had a very balanced view of issues,” he said.

As a lawyer, Paul worked on many cases that aimed to protect reproductive rights for women and “[wrote] extensively on reproductive health care issues,” according to a 2003 address by Rep. Nita Lowey (D-NY).

In the speech, which honored Paul’s retirement from Planned Parenthood, Lowey said Paul’s contributions to women’s rights reflected her “lifelong commitment to the welfare of women and children.”

“Her work in the service of human rights has left the world a better place,” Lowey said.