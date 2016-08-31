Investigation of Nazaire Murder Proceeds Without Suspects

The investigation into the death of Anthony Nazaire is moving “steadily and methodically” according to an Ithaca Police Department press release.

Over 20 investigators from Ithaca, Cornell, Ithaca College and Tompkins County law enforcement groups are working together to determine what occurred before, during and after the fatal stabbing, the release said.

“Unfortunately it takes time to sort through all the information and all the evidence … I’m confident that when our investigation is complete we’ll bring justice to whoever did this,” said Deputy Chief Vince Monticello.

Yet his promise of justice did little to console those who lost a friend.

Learning of Anthony Nazaire’s untimely death, Joseph Fenning — a junior at Ithaca College — said he was shocked to hear that “this gentleman is dead.”

Fenning said after meeting Nazaire through Ithaca College’s chapter of the National Association of Black Accountants, he felt the positive energy Nazaire brought to campus.

“He was a kid who was always smiling at you in the hallway if you’re having a bad day,” he said.

Fenning said he admired Nazaire’s diligence as a student as well.

“[Nazaire] was the kind of student every parent wants their kid to be, and every professor and any teacher would actually advise a student to be like,” he said.

He added that Nazaire’s presence will be missed by all who knew him.

“Everybody who knows him knows he was a guy with a big smile,” Fenning said. “That’s how I knew Anthony.”

A Gofundme account was set up by Nazaire’s family on Tuesday to raise money for his funeral. The account aims to raise $12,000, and as of Wednesday, it has raised $9,000.

Police have not yet identified any suspects and are renewing their requests for anyone who witnessed the event or has cell phone footage to come forward.

Maddy Cohen ’18 contributed reporting this story.