Student Indicted for Cocaine Possession Accepts Plea

Lehman Schwab ’18 — who was indicted on multiple drug charges on March 25 for possession of cocaine — accepted a plea deal on Tuesday afternoon.

Schwab pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to The Ithaca Voice. He was originally charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

“I did possess a rock of cocaine weighing about 19 grams in my dorm room,” Schwab said in court, The Voice reported.

Schwab was released on his own recognizance in April and has since completed long-term inpatient treatment at a Florida treatment center. According to the plea deal, Schwab has been approved for judicial diversion, The Voice said. He will be on probation for approximately a year and he must complete felony drug treatment court.

Judge Joseph Cassidy said that upon successful completion of the program, factors such as criminal history and age of the defendant could be reevaluated to reduce the felony charge to a Class A misdemeanor, The Voice reported.

Police arrested Schwab on Dec. 4, 2015, after finding nearly 20 grams of cocaine in his suite in Hans Bethe House on West campus, The Sun previously reported. Officers also found small ziplock bags and a digital scale that they believe were used in drug sales.

The investigation was part of a joint drug investigation between Cornell police, Ithaca police and the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office. It is currently unclear whether Schwab is still a Cornell student or permitted on campus.