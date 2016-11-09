Devastated Cornellians ‘Mourn’ Election of Donald Trump at Cry In

Over 50 Cornellians gathered on Ho Plaza this afternoon for a cry in to “mourn” in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s shocking presidential victory.
Braving the cold, wind and occasional rain, Cornellians sat in a circle to share stories and console each other, organizers encouraging attendees to gather closer together and “include each other.”
Willard Straight Hall Resource Center employees gave out blankets, tissues and hot chocolate to keep participants warm, while students signed posters with words of encouragement and protest, including “Donald Trump is not my president.”
Zoe Maisel ’18, co-president of Planned Parenthood Generation Action at Cornell, said she and co-president Cassidy Clark ’17 began organizing the cry-in last night for “those of us who have been fighting.”
“We need to just take a break and just cry before … tomorrow we get back up and keep fighting, because people feel really, really powerless,” she said.
“This event was just to come together and support each other, because we’re all in shock right now,” added Alanna Salwen ’19, design chair for PPGA at Cornell.
Maisel said the election results shocked many Cornellians, many who had never seriously contemplated the ramifications of a Trump presidency.
“Two weeks ago, the co-president and I jokingly said ‘Oh, we need to do something if Trump wins,” but never actually thought that would happen,” she said.
Maisel noted that the president elect’s rhetoric, specifically targeting minorities, immigrants and women, has devastated many who feel that they will be especially vulnerable and unwelcome in Trump’s America.
“It is a really emotional time, for people who feel personally targeted by the rhetoric that’s been shared and the policies that have been talked about,” Maisel said, referencing Vice President Elect Mike Pence’s desire to repeal Roe v. Wade, a landmark Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion.
Salwen said the event aimed to help the Cornell community cope with the disappointment of the election results, before students can begin organizing an opposition.
“I think now, we’re all just grieving… because it’s four years, four years of this, and we all need time to process that and then we’re going to gather ourselves up and figure out a way to fight this,” she said.
She added that she hopes attendees will use the cry-in to gather strength to fight the xenophobia and discrimination that may arise over the course of Trump’s presidency.
“There’s no way we’re going to let his bigotry, sexism, racism, homophobia, xenophobia define this country — even though it defines the presidency at this point in time,” Salwen said. “I think this is really a turning point in America — whatever that means.”
Standing with students at the cry-in and nearly in tears herself, campus activities coordinator Denice Cassaro called the election’s results “devastating.”
“I have no words,” she said.
Lol a few people = 20 million. There’s a good math lesson from David McKinley. Thanks sir! Maybe you should study economics too. I personally did, and am currently a labor economist. No one said anything about free anything, except the original comment who was mocking the same mentality that you currently are. All of the comments above you are literally all in agreement, but you felt the need to scream at us and tell us we weren’t raised correctly.
Nothing is free.
No. We are not “entitled”, “misguided”, “soft”, or “snowflakes”. My parents work hard. I worked hard to get to Cornell as a first generation student. My parents did not attend college. We moved to this country from Mexico when I was eight and my parents have honest jobs that are definitely not “stolen”. My whole family worked hard so I could be here. I am 2,000 miles from home, and everything I do is for my family because they deserve to be here. Trump is not going to improve anything for minorities, especially not minorities in college. Therefore, yes. It is a disappointment to see that he got elected. Yes, we can and will cry. Only to get back up and keep working hard.
Stay Strong
We came here legally and I would support those who come here illegally in search of jobs and a better life. I stood in line with my mother for four hours for my visa. I am facing reality. So I’m not about to sit and cry for the next four (or eight) years.
“We came here legally and I would support those who come here illegally in search of jobs and a better life”
Both my GPA and test scores were high. I receive financial aid, but my family and I do have to pay for an amount that is greater than we can handle and of course I had to take out student loans. I have a job and save money to pay for textbooks to make things easier on my parents, even if it is just by a small factor.
As a graduate of Cornell I am appalled by the behavior of these students. Their immaturity is striking. Not only are they not ready to join the real world, every time I see stories like this, it reinforces my decision to no longer contribute to Cornell’s fundraising, or hire their graduates.
Does it make you sad that active, young, intelligent individuals are expressing their grief and frustration a 200 year old system designed to uphold slavery will allow a minority of Americans to pick a fascist? That the corporatism that the previous generation built, the corporatism that you are exalting, has so emaciated the left that the working class would elect a narcissistic racist millionaire in protest?
We will take a day to breathe, and then, we will get up, and begin to build again. Because, while you may think that the academy is a glorified trade school , I assure you that my classmates don’t see it that way. We’re not here to learn how to be mindless corporate drones. We’re here to build things. We’re here to imagine a better world, and then declare it possible. We’re here to learn from the examples of Venezuela and Cuba and Sweeden, and also from the example of the gilded age, and then fight to effect change. Emotions are real. Pain is real. That’s why Donald Trump nearly won the popular vote. Different people express their emotions in different ways. I spent yesterday wailing in my Dorm. It let me purge. It let me put my emotions in a framework. It let me vent the hottest flames of my rage and pain, and now I’m ready to use the controlled fire to protect our democratic institutions, to support the working class and People of Color. Crying is the step some of us take before building. I would hope you choose to join us in crafting a better future.
“will allow a minority of Americans to pick a fascist?”
If you have not noticed that the US system is already fascism, you might want to do some research. You don’t need full blown, State-endorsed racism to have fascism (like in Germany, Japan and Italy before WW2); all you need is a marriage between big government and big corporations to screw the people and use their money to reach your goals. War is a common denominator — and the US has been at war pretty much non-stop since the end of WW2! Like NO other country on Earth. Your laws have allowed Congress to be BOUGHT, and so it was. And in the last few years, it was bought by some foreign nations such as Saudi Arabia. Turn off the TV news! Read from different sources.
“has so emaciated the left that the working class would elect a narcissistic racist millionaire in protest? ”
Not everyone sees Donald Trump as a fascist, a racist, or any of those other things. Some see him as an effective businessman and the better of the two candidates. They also sometimes see him as the “not Hillary” choice, which is compelling because her tendency to lie, manipulate, and break laws scared the s**** out of many of us who didn’t want her in the Oval Office.
It’s wonderful that not everyone sees the terrible, horrendous traits in Donald Trump, and voted for him due to whatever positives they see in his character. That’s great. It doesn’t change the fact that millions of dangerous racists, xenophobes, homophobes, climate change deniers, evolution deniers, and uneducated individuals in this country all had their views validated. A vote for Trump says “I know you’re racist. And that’s okay. I know you assaulted women. And that’s okay. I know you hate Muslims. And that’s okay. I know you hate Mexicans. And that’s okay. I know your vice president, Mike Pence, hates gays, and that’s okay. I know you think climate change is a hoax. And that’s okay. I know you want to take away the rights of millions of people. And that’s okay.” Voting for Trump gives these people validation for their views. It gives them justification for lashing out at a woman wearing a hijab, or beating a teen for being a “faggot”, or telling a Latinx person to “go back to where you came from. You’re not welcome here.” This is currently happening ALL over America, all in the name of Trump. It doesn’t matter if Trump believes these things or not. HE REPRESENTS THEM. HE EMBODIES THEM. HE OPENLY ENCOURAGES HATE. He gives these hateful, disgusting individuals reasons to commit these heinous crimes.
“It’s wonderful that not everyone sees the terrible, horrendous traits in Donald Trump, and voted for him due to whatever positives they see in his character.”
Perhaps I didn’t explain myself clearly enough. I didn’t say he didn’t have flaws in his character. Is you’re interested, my preference for candidates went in this order:
Ben Carson
Bernie Sanders
Donald Trump
Hillary Clinton
However, we (as a collective nation) weren’t given the choice between the top two, and I’m not sure why. I won’t delve into conspiracy theories here. That being said, it was a choice between Trump and Clinton, and it was a tough choice. When looking at these two characters, I saw moral flaws in each, but the ethical issues I saw with Clinton (Benghazi and FBI come to mind) scared me sufficiently that I was compelled to select the blunt businessman instead.
“That’s great. It doesn’t change the fact that millions of dangerous racists, xenophobes, homophobes, climate change deniers, evolution deniers, and uneducated individuals in this country all had their views validated. A vote for Trump says “I know you’re racist. And that’s okay. I know you assaulted women. And that’s okay. I know you hate Muslims. And that’s okay. I know you hate Mexicans. And that’s okay. I know your vice president, Mike Pence, hates gays, and that’s okay. I know you think climate change is a hoax. And that’s okay. I know you want to take away the rights of millions of people. And that’s okay. Voting for Trump gives these people validation for their views.”
This is hyperbole. Even though my vote was cast for Trump, I don’t believe that. I am not a racist, or a sexist (I’m a female), or many of those other things you’ve listed. I do believe in the rule of law and am anti-ILLEGAL immigration.
Bernie Sanders himself said, “I do not believe that most of the people who are thinking about voting for Mr. Trump are racist or sexist.”
The fact that such a good, common sense man with a clean background was not propelled to the front of his party should speak volumes about our current process, but that is a topic for another thread.
“It doesn’t matter if Trump believes these things or not. HE REPRESENTS THEM. HE EMBODIES THEM. HE OPENLY ENCOURAGES HATE. He gives these hateful, disgusting individuals reasons to commit these heinous crimes.”
No, he doesn’t represent them. This is simple, really: you cannot control who likes you. If the KKK endorsed Trump, that is too bad. That is embarrassing, actually. This is the response from the Trump Campaign: “Mr. Trump and the campaign denounces hate in any form. This publication (KKK) is repulsive and their views do not represent the tens of millions of Americans who are uniting behind our campaign.”
(http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/01/politics/donald-trump-kkk-crusader-support/)
Trumps’s stance on the LGBT community is not as negative and clear cut as you would like to make it seem. I really don’t think, like California’s Republican Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, he cares too much. After the Orlando shooting (keep in mind, this is extreme Islam vs. LGBT, so take your pick here, liberals), the LGBT community offered support to Trump because of his immigration policies:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2016/08/10/how-donald-trump-is-slowly-teaching-republicans-to-embrace-gay-rights/
What a joke. Where was the support for those of us on campus who were horrified (and rightfully so) when Barack Obama won in 2008? It’s time that the Snowflakes and those in academia wake up to realize that they are not living in the real world. Eight years of socialism and globalism have failed; the only legacy that Barack Obama will leave is adding more to the national debt than his 43 predecessors combined.
The real hope and change begins on January 20.
President Obama will leave a legacy much better than that of Trump. You’ll understand when the U.S. starts falling apart because of Trump.
You are right, Erica. But there is never victory without defeat.
And you are right, losing does suck. But if things start falling apart under Trump I will rest well knowing I tried to do the right thing. Not to mention the fact that when I die, I will be able to look God in the face and know that I held on to my Christian values of trying to avoid the spread of hate, something Trump still has to learn.
But, you know, maybe I am wrong. Maybe Trump will turn out to be a good President and you will have been right.
While I don’t like how the election turned out, and I especially don’t like Trump’s current negative attitude, I will keep an open mind.
I hope that satisfies your need to rub Trump’s victory over Clinton in all our faces.
Also: the greatest increase in insurance coverage in history, the recovery from the greatest recession since the Great Depression, continued decreases in violent crime, a decrease in the national deficit, the first uptick in lower class earnings since Reagan took office. Still, there is work to be done, and we must rebuild the democrats into a party that can bring the positives of diversity and globalization to working people.
The U.S. didn’t fall apart because of Obama, and it’s not going to fall apart because of Trump. If you look at the 10,000 ft. view, you’ll see that the red and blue (pretty reliably) swing back and forth this way every eight years or so. Thank God for the balance of power, really.
Except now, all branches of government are deeply conservative (with the appointment of a conservative justice), so there is no balance of power. Civil liberties that we currently enjoy are going to be gone in 4 years. This might not affect you, but it certainly will affect my LGBT brothers and sisters and other minorities around this country.
That really wasn’t the point I was making. I was trying to say that every 8 years (give or take) both the House and the Presidency tend to swing back and forth. The blue side has had the last 8 years, predominantly; it appears it is now the red side’s turn. I don’t think this is cause to panic, especially in light of the fact that Trump and Obama have formed a sort of mutual respect and vowed to work together:
http://www.nytimes.com/2016/11/11/us/politics/white-house-transition-obama-trump.html?_r=0
Pingback: The U.S Elections | Post Punk Depression
I’m not a professional but pro-tip: When filming have the person who is speaking in focus.
Where is the compassion. Take one second to step off of your racist, misogynistoc, xenophobic trump train and look around. If you can’t understand this simply by virtue of being a good human being, than try to see that real people, perhaps people you know, are going to be significantly affected by this presidency simply because of their identity- whether that means they are LBTQ+, people of color, women, undocumented immigrants, Muslims…Please see that there is no reason for these people to be less deserving of basic human rights, rights that Trump has proudly threatened to take away on many occasions. And if none of that bothers you, than just contemplate the fact that our president-elect has been accused of sexual assault by SEVERAL women and has been caught on tape bragging about sexually assaulting women. How can you live with yourselves? You’re really calling these students ‘snowflakes’ and ‘infantile’? Really? If you don’t understand why these students are upset, and if you aren’t at all upset yourself, than you really need to reevaluate yourselves and try and gather some humanity. Because this isnt about crying over another ‘worldview’, it is crying for the victory of hate and bigotry in this election. But not for long. We cried today, but tomorrow we are ready to fight.
What missing compassion are you talking about?
Did you show your compassion when President Obama killed a 16-year old US CITIZEN in Yemen?
Did you show your compassion when President Obama bombed a MSF hospital in Afghanistan?
Did you show your compassion when President Obama killed brown muslim kids via drones?
You are crying about an opposing worldview while willfully ignoring the actions of a President when he is from your own political inclination.
This was a rightfully-won democratic election. The rubes that you look down upon won. You can’t take it, so you cry. And then claim that those who laugh at your infantile behavior lack compassion.
You know what, you are partially right. There are atrocities that happen everyday because of the greed of corporate capitalism and the profit over people mentality that rules our world. The Obama administration has perpetuated these horrible drone strikes that you speak of killing innocent people in the name of war. This also angers me, and believe me, I have compassion, and I absolutely denounce these actions.
But what do we do about that?
With your acceptance of a Trump presidency and cruel mocking of these protestors, you are saying that you not only want these tragedies to continue, you want them to propagate further. You lament the violence perpetrated in the Middle East but you accept the violent rhetoric towards marginalized people in the US, rhetoric that will likely translate into tangible policies. Logically, this makes absolutely no sense.
If you are against violence, then why would you prop up this man? Why don’t we demand better? Instead, you go to the complete opposite side of the spectrum and embrace this breed of violence in all of its shameless glory? Sorry, I don’t get it. Don’t think I ever will.
So yeah, I’m upset. I cried and took comfort in the solidarity of my peers. You wanna laugh? Go ahead, but I’m going to demand better. I will demand progress towards peace, not just say screw it and embrace violence toward the ‘other’ to account for every problem this country faces.
To address your other comment, undocumented immigrants are people not aliens. I’m gonna stick with that word you love so much, compassion, and continue to use that terminology.
On a final note, please examine your use of the word ‘infantile.’ Why is the expression of emotions infantile? It is in fact infantile to act like we feel nothing when our peers from every marginalized community have been traumatized and will continue to be traumatized with this bigot as our president. You’ve just got it all wrong, on every level.
“With your acceptance of a Trump presidency and cruel mocking of these protestors, you are saying that you not only want these tragedies to continue, you want them to propagate further. You lament the violence perpetrated in the Middle East but you accept the violent rhetoric towards marginalized people in the US, rhetoric that will likely translate into tangible policies. Logically, this makes absolutely no sense.”
Logically, most of these conversations on this article make no sense. People just like stroking their own feathers on how to justify their thinking without really responding to what others are saying. Thank you for also not losing your cool and really responding to people’s knee-jerk reactions. Seems like Cornell forgot to teach reading comprehension and conversation skills to an entire group of alumni.
I appreciated this paragraph and how it was written. If people who actually take a moment to understand why we’re all so frustrated, this would really be a whole lot easier. Too bad we have to fight the long fight, eh?
Solidarity to you.
==> “There are atrocities that happen everyday because of the greed of corporate capitalism and the profit over people mentality that rules our world. ”
Citation needed. Did corporate capitalism cause the Obama administration to kill a 16-year old US citizen? What about all the kids in Pakistan? Or the MSF hospital? How is that “corporate greed”?
==> “You lament the violence perpetrated in the Middle East but you accept the violent rhetoric towards marginalized people in the US, rhetoric that will likely translate into tangible policies.”
Utter hogwash. How is actual violence perpetrated by the Obama administration equivalent to violent rhetoric? Where is the evidence that it will “likely translate into tangible policies”, when Trump hasn’t even taken office? In the meantime, there is ample evidence of what Obama has actually one.
==> “If you are against violence, then why would you prop up this man? Why don’t we demand better?”
You don’t know me. I did not vote for Trump, and don’t prop up the man. I’m pointing out the hypocrisy of the Left. When your man Obama is in office, you overlooked all the bad things he did. Too bad his name wasn’t Bush and his party ID Republican. That would’ve gotten your attention in no time.
==> “I will demand progress towards peace, not just say screw it and embrace violence toward the ‘other’ to account for every problem this country faces.”
You say this while “othering” the so-called rubes in flyover country. Classic Ivy League elitism.
==> “To address your other comment, undocumented immigrants are people not aliens.”
Yes, they are. Download any immigration form from the USCIS web site and look for the definition of the term “alien”. My family is part immigrant, and they were legal aliens.
==> “Why is the expression of emotions infantile?”
Because you’re an adult in your 20s?
==> “It is in fact infantile to act like we feel nothing when our peers from every marginalized community have been traumatized and will continue to be traumatized with this bigot as our president.”
Oh, the histrionics. You want to know actual trauma? Go look for pictures of the brown muslim kids drone bombed by our benevolent leftist leader Obama.
THANK YOU. I didn’t write the post so I won’t respond to all your responses, but I appreciate you for actually trying to hold a conversation.
I will respond to one thing –
“You don’t know me. I did not vote for Trump, and don’t prop up the man. I’m pointing out the hypocrisy of the Left. When your man Obama is in office, you overlooked all the bad things he did. Too bad his name wasn’t Bush and his party ID Republican. That would’ve gotten your attention in no time.”
I’m pretty sure both parties are often guilty of what you say here. Republicans have mindlessly flocked to Trump because he is of the party and pick & choose the details they want to use to justify supporting a man who has insulted nearly every ethnic and racial group in the US. Of course, Democrats are far from blameless, as you said, for simply flocking to their candidate. Your post made me think and look up a lot of the policies Obama has actually been involved in and I would respectfully ask you do the same. He has done good for the country, though the net gain / loss is debatable and subjective.
Again, while I do not agree with you on many issues, I respect that we are trying to engage in conversation. Thank you and have a nice day.
OK, so you think Obama is too right wing? Maybe you would prefer Cuba, North Korea or Venezuela? Enjoy your socialist paradise.
And stop using the phrase “undocumented immigrants”.
They are illegal aliens, whether your politically-correct Ivy League friends approve it or not.
By your logic, if I break and enter your property, I would be an “undocumented resident” of your house.
It’s disheartening to see that so many people are simply seeing the “students crying” part and ignoring the reason as to WHY they are crying. We’re not idiots – we know there are clear winners and losers in an election. We know that crying doesn’t change the fact that we have a flaming bigot as our next President. As another has stated – this is just a way to process emotions in a hard time.
If you cannot understand why Trump’s presidency can cause grief to so many, you clearly don’t understand what happens outside your bubble of privilege. People are being attacked at gas stations for looking a certain way. People are being threatened and fear for their lives. Yet you sit here on the Internet shaming these students for being devastated? Just because it hasn’t happened to you doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen. We fear for our LIVES and you sit here laughing at our pain.
I’m sorry our generation doesn’t want to grow up like yours and be slaves to the working system. I’m sorry we want to fight for those most vulnerable. I’m sorry that you feel so threatened by a bunch of college students crying that you took the time out of your workday to post incendiary comments on a student newspaper article.
Perhaps you have forgotten what it means to be young and believe that the world is fair. We are learning that the world is not fair and I’m sure my fellow Cornellians will emerge stronger and fight towards that goal. Cornell is not a glorified trade school and if that’s all you got out of your education, it is your loss.
“If you cannot understand why Trump’s presidency can cause grief to so many, you clearly don’t understand what happens outside your bubble of privilege. ”
Would my “bubble of privilege” include joining the military and deploying to the middle east, rather than stay home at mom’s and attend the local college tuition free? Or maybe it would include later on, when I was disabled and attending University (where I put myself through school to get an MBA) while my family went into regular bank overdraft and subsisted on Food Stamps and Medicaid?
I would argue that you don’t understand the way economics works if you think progressive policies can tax and regulate us into prosperity. If you want to see the impact on employment and how well this works, take a look at California.
You also might want to step back and acknowledge that Trump is not responsible for the crimes towards black, LGBT, or any other minority group. He had a congenial, successful meeting with President Obama today, and as you might recall Trump got some LGBT support after the Orlando shooting, probably because they were fed up with the (unvetted) refugee bull****.
I knew my post would inflate people’s defense mechanisms. If you are white, straight, and male, you are PRIVILEGED. Not because others have served longer or that they were poorer, but because you don’t need to fear for your life while walking down the street. You don’t have to deal with microaggressions against you everyday.
While I thank you for your service and admire you for your strength and resolve towards higher education, I am going to respectfully disagree with your assumptions on what I was speaking towards. We all have our situations that lead us to Cornell and many are more fortunate than your journey seems to have been. I respectfully ask you to consider that many others have travelled further and down a rougher road than yours as well.
“I would argue that you don’t understand the way economics works if you think progressive policies can tax and regulate us into prosperity. If you want to see the impact on employment and how well this works, take a look at California.”
I don’t even really see where this came from, I didn’t mention taxes or regulation at all. Personally, I think that both parties are flawed in their approach towards reaching “prosperity” for a nation this diverse and stratified – they take stances that are too extreme. You are correct in that taxing the rich and working class (as I am assuming you are referring to here) really perpetuates a morale hazard. To imply that conservative policies that give tax breaks to everyone would work better is very debatable. What stops tax evasion and who pays for programs that protect our vulnerable sub populations? As someone who has benefitted from government programs such as food stamps and Medicaid, I would stretch to think that you understand the importance of government funding / taxes than I do. California is a case study and to really better argue this we would need more statistics. I will concede that I don’t understand enough about national economics to argue this as well as you probably could, but this was not the point of my post.
“You also might want to step back and acknowledge that Trump is not responsible for the crimes towards black, LGBT, or any other minority group. He had a congenial, successful meeting with President Obama today, and as you might recall Trump got some LGBT support after the Orlando shooting, probably because they were fed up with the (unvetted) refugee bull****.”
Sure, Trump isn’t personally responsible, but these crimes are happening at an alarming rate after the election because many of his extreme followers have internalized his rhetoric and feel validated in their racist feelings. I realize not all Trump supporters are racists or would want to personally harm POCs or LGBTQ+. However, by supporting a candidate that built a platform on that type of rhetoric, it has allowed this hate to be directed in the form of intimidation and threats to marginalized groups in the US.
One conversation doesn’t change my opinion after a year of hate speech.
I don’t know what some LGBT support has to do with the fact that his win still validates hateful thinking. Just because some people of a subgroup agree with him doesn’t mean all LGBTQ+ are then unjustified in rejecting his platform.
You and I both went to Cornell.
Minority or not, you know what we both are? WILDLY PRIVILEGED.
So don’t even think about not applying the word privileged to yourself as well as to white males when you and I are both part of an infinitesimally small group of wildly privileged people on this planet who went not only to a university, but to an Ivy League university.
You know, I agree with you. I should have rephrased to say that we are all privileged in some way or another if we compare far enough. However, you are missing the point. Some Americans are abusing their privilege to close ears to what is happening to others because it is not happening to them. Just because you can take your safety for granted does not mean others can as well. Is it right to sit idly by while even more of our marginalized Americans feel increasingly unsafe?
Thank you.
Those who walked away from the classroom have little regard for their education and should be denied all government assistance.
“I knew my post would inflate people’s defense mechanisms. If you are white, straight, and male, you are PRIVILEGED.”
I am straight, female, disabled, and white. What am I now?
“I respectfully ask you to consider that many others have travelled further and down a rougher road than yours as well.”
Perhaps it has been. Each American has their individual struggles and tapestry. Some have it easier than I do, and some have it much harder.
“I don’t even really see where this came from, I didn’t mention taxes or regulation at all. Personally, I think that both parties are flawed in their approach towards reaching “prosperity” for a nation this diverse and stratified – they take stances that are too extreme.”
I might have jumped ahead into a defense of capitalism here. That was (one of the few) reasons I had to select Trump. I had personal experience with the failed infrastructure of California, and I did not want to see this model infect the United States as a whole.
“As someone who has benefitted from government programs such as food stamps and Medicaid, I would stretch to think that you understand the importance of government funding / taxes than I do.”
I understand that government assistance has a time and a place, but it should be a hand up, not a lifestyle. This point is very important. I think I lot of people think this is a permanent handout, which hurts our society as a whole, as the working individual’s tax dollars are paying for this. I am hoping that a focus on job growth and fair medical benefits will enable more people to enter the productive workforce, rather than permanently relying on government assistance.
“California is a case study and to really better argue this we would need more statistics. I will concede that I don’t understand enough about national economics to argue this as well as you probably could, but this was not the point of my post.”
I’ll admit some bias against California here. It is predominantly blue, and overregulated as hell. I’ve spent over 30 years there, and in that time had no significant success seeking either gainful employment or education. Not so with other states I have lived in. I was told, while in a California employment soft skills course, “It’s not what you know, it’s WHO you know.” If that doesn’t frighten you, I don’t know what will. This is a clear emphasis on political connections, rather than work ethic and skills.
“However, by supporting a candidate that built a platform on that type of rhetoric, it has allowed this hate to be directed in the form of intimidation and threats to marginalized groups in the US.”
Did he, though? The guy is blunt as hell, but he roundly denounced the endorsement of the KKK (keep in mind, these guys are going to support the red candidate, no matter what), as well as showed some notable sympathies to the LGBT community.
First of all, I want to apologize for inflammatory language. I regret some of my phrasing after rereading it a day or two later – it’s a sensitive time for us all but I realize I’m not doing anything to make it better.
“I am straight, female, disabled, and white. What am I now?”
You are a human being. All I was trying to state was that everyone deserves to be treated as decent human beings without having to fear for their lives. Our President-elect has riled up a subset of Americans who simply do not feel that way. Whether or not this should directly be blamed on him is really a complicated matter and after thought, I’m not even sure I can say how I feel anymore on the subject. What I do know is that the current state of affairs is unacceptable. We cannot continue marginalizing people in our country because we want to better ourselves.
There are people out there who are so desperate to make their own lives better they are willing to sacrifice the safety and comfort of others. This goes for both parties.
“I understand that government assistance has a time and a place, but it should be a hand up, not a lifestyle. This point is very important. I think I lot of people think this is a permanent handout, which hurts our society as a whole, as the working individual’s tax dollars are paying for this. I am hoping that a focus on job growth and fair medical benefits will enable more people to enter the productive workforce, rather than permanently relying on government assistance.”
I agree with everything in this paragraph. I do not agree that Trump will be able to accomplish this – then again, I’m not sure Hillary would have either.
” If that doesn’t frighten you, I don’t know what will. This is a clear emphasis on political connections, rather than work ethic and skills.”
It does frighten me. This emphasis on connections is pervasive in our entire society, however. It will take a lot more than just changing our President to change it. Changing our system to a meritocracy has infinite potential for corruption as well. I’m actually glad you brought this up – on top of the inherent bias you have personally experienced against those without connections, people of color/women are oppressed by another layer of bias. There are many articles out there about the inequalities of jobs across race and gender but I will leave that for some other time.
“Did he, though? The guy is blunt as hell, but he roundly denounced the endorsement of the KKK (keep in mind, these guys are going to support the red candidate, no matter what), as well as showed some notable sympathies to the LGBT community.”
The KKK deserve no sympathy from anyone as a hate-driven organization – his denouncement was obligatory. “Notable sympathies” does not equal respect for the community. You do not mention Muslims or women. He is blunt and as a result we can see an inherent inequality in how he views subgroups of Americans. I hope you can understand my discomfort as a woman with his election. We all have priorities in who we vote for, and I do not blame you for your choice. I simply ask that you see how his election may have resulted in a validation in bigoted views that can translate into action upon persons other than yourself.
I understand you. But I also hope you can understand my frustrations with the social issues that his election has caused. Just today, I had a friend intimidated on a NY subway because she was wearing a hijab. It is, for those outside of the religion, a headscarf. An ornament of faith. Why should she be targeted for wanting to display her faith and modesty? It’s as ridiculous and unfathomable as someone targeting you because you wore sneakers out today. Of course, these problems existed long before Trump was elected, but many of his followers have taken his win as validation of racist thoughts.
That is what I am fighting against. That is what these students are crying for. A sudden loss of safety and the validation that they are viewed as less than human beings by a good portion of Americans.
We really had one crapshoot of an election, eh? Thank you. As the emotions have begun to settle, I am glad that I was able to have a decent conversation with someone in order to understand. I hope we have both learned from each other on the problems surrounding this tumultuous time for our nation.
Cornell16:
“First of all, I want to apologize for inflammatory language. I regret some of my phrasing after rereading it a day or two later – it’s a sensitive time for us all but I realize I’m not doing anything to make it better.”
No need to apologize. I actually think you did quite well, and can’t remember any inflammatory language you’ve used. I’ve been called an educated idiot, just in this thread (oxymoronic, I know), and a “cunt” other places, so I’m used to much worse.
“You are a human being. All I was trying to state was that everyone deserves to be treated as decent human beings without having to fear for their lives.”
I agree, they absolutely do. I don’t think anyone deserves to be in fear for their personal safety, and if there’s something this discussion taught me, it’s that we’re all shaped by our own experiences. The two times I felt in danger, one was from a Muslim female in a position of authority (who harassed and then fired me), and another was from a group of Mexican males who threatened a white male in a McDonalds, and then came to my car to physically threaten me. I acknowledge that other people have different experiences that make them feel safer in Hillary’s America, while my own might have led me to feel safe in Trump’s America.
I am again regretful that two other candidates (Carson and Sanders) were not our choices, because this last election certainly wasn’t run on class.
“It does frighten me. This emphasis on connections is pervasive in our entire society, however. It will take a lot more than just changing our President to change it. Changing our system to a meritocracy has infinite potential for corruption as well. I’m actually glad you brought this up – on top of the inherent bias you have personally experienced against those without connections, people of color/women are oppressed by another layer of bias. There are many articles out there about the inequalities of jobs across race and gender but I will leave that for some other time.”
There probably are, again I guess I’m biased with my own experience. Every time I’ve been knocked down, it’s paradoxically been by women (one time, a Muslim woman). Every time–career wise–I’ve been lifted up and given opportunities, it’s been by men. I don’t know why this is, perhaps it’s odd or not the norm, but it was just my experience.
“We all have priorities in who we vote for, and I do not blame you for your choice. I simply ask that you see how his election may have resulted in a validation in bigoted views that can translate into action upon persons other than yourself.”
I do see how people with different experiences could have some of their fears validated with the results of this election. The bottom line is—I don’t blame anyone for voting for Hillary. I don’t blame anyone for voting for Trump. I don’t blame anyone for voting for a third party candidate or write-in. I just wish that anyone was free to vote, without any fear of reprisal, or feeling like they have to be ashamed or hide it.
“We really had one crapshoot of an election, eh? Thank you. As the emotions have begun to settle, I am glad that I was able to have a decent conversation with someone in order to understand. I hope we have both learned from each other on the problems surrounding this tumultuous time for our nation.”
This election was wild. I didn’t mind Obama’s presidency so much—I even voted for him the first time, but I could tell that eventually the tide was going to turn towards red/Republican, because it always does. I was perplexed as to why some of the better R/D candidates weren’t the forerunners in their party, but oh well. It’s over now. This was a good discussion, a rational exchange of ideas.
This is a complicated issue.
What exactly are they afraid of? If you’re implying the predominantly African American population, why do you think it is considered “more dangerous” there? Is it not a result of inherent unfairness in the American system? There is a reason why a greater proportion of certain minorities are never able to escape the cycle of poverty – which is highly associated with crime. Of course, there are poor whites as well, and they should never be forgotten or given less help.
You’re commenting this because you’re defensive. Rather than just knee-jerk reacting to one sentence that I wrote, I respectfully ask you actually try to read and understand why so many people in our country are so unhappy. Instead of trying to invalidate my response, try to act like a decent human being and activate some empathy for those who are marginalized even further because of this election.
https://twitter.com/i/moments/796417517157830656
In case you don’t believe me about the hate crimes that are actually happening in our country.
After further thought, I want to say that there is nothing we can really do now to stop Trump from reaching the Oval Office. The time to stop him has come and gone. We need to move on and accept how our country’s eligible voters decided to turn out and among those, who they chose. To imply otherwise would go against the very system that we have built this country on.
However, we MUST stop the oppression and racism that has come from his campaign before it consumes us. I’m sure I don’t need to detail why marginalization and hate crimes are bad, to put it lightly.
I am not saying that we should be hung up on this election – what has happened has happened and I hope that this angers people enough to action.
Also thank you for staying relatively civil and avoiding insult-hurling as has been present in many of the other replies 🙂
“We’re not idiots – we know there are clear winners and losers in an election.”
Of course life is hard. I’ve had to fucking deal with trying to validate my struggle as a minority in this country to your type of people over and over and over again. I’ve had to run home at night because I’ve been followed and called all kinds of slurs. Yet I’m still here. I’m still trying to have this goddamn conversation with people.
Also, I like how you choose to ignore everything in my post detailing the actual issue here and just focus on the name calling. Perhaps if you respond to the actual issues I am TRYING to talk about here I’d have more respect for you.
Really? Because the work you do is probably SO productive? Are you working to close the gender pay gap? Are you working towards making sure people can ACTUALLY fulfill the American dream no matter their race or ethnicity?
Why are you all so afraid of showing emotion? Are you afraid of being seen as weak? Also, I never mentioned anything about being pampered – you’re just putting words in my mouth at this point.
You’re coming from a position of privilege if you think that just “dealing with it” is enough and can guarantee success in life. Privilege isn’t innately bad – it’s just bad when you think it’s okay to assume everyone has an equal chance at success. And if you cannot even understand that, Cornell has failed us all.
(Did you see that? How I actually responded to what you talked about? That’s how to hold a meaningful conversation instead of just preaching the same few lines over and over again.)
Is Trump not a criminal as well? Why do you choose to ignore that he has evaded MILLIONS in tax dollars that you like to throw around as your contribution to the country? Why do you choose to ignore that he has allegations against him that vary in magnitude as much as Hillary’s? You’re going to come up with a million reasons, I’m sure, but check yourself. Check your defense mechanisms and get over the idea that you know anything about what you’re trying to say.
GOD. STOP TELLING EVERYONE TO GET A JOB AND CONTRIBUTE. 1) You don’t know anything about me or what I have had to go through to get to this point and have to argue basic common sense with another adult. 2) There are a lot of ways to contribute to the success of this country (which by the way, is a very nebulous concept) besides working at a desk job or whatever I would need to do to earn money. 3) How have I been contributing to its downfall? If anything, you closing your ears to the issues happening in this country is what is bringing us down.
If you read the comments above, I have addressed this in a previous post. You are correct in that I am also privileged. Everyone is also comparatively privileged for simply living in America and not in Syria.
Your comment is an attempt to undermine my argument and points at a valid flaw. However, I did not say that I am not privileged – I am aware of my own. The question is whether other people recognize theirs in comparison to others within this country. You are missing the point.
Pingback: Cornell students have a Cry i" due election | KillBoreTime
Pingback: Freakout at Cornell - Western Free Press
Pingback: Freakout at Cornell | Washington News Cloud
Wow. As an employer, I would certainly want to weed out people like this in the hiring process who seem to have no resilience and are not emotionally mature and stable to face the consequences of an election and be able to get up and go to work (or to class, in this case) and press on in their job.
Do these “cry-in” participants think that this is how people in the real world have to deal with things? Do they think they can respond this way when they are disappointed in the outcome of an election, a project, an event, a mission? How in the world will they reasonably cope and be productive team members at a job?
Amazing. Cornell ought to consider refunding some tuition money, as these students are not being educated to handle life in the real world beyond the campus.
I didn’t know that Cornell educated kindergarten students GROW UP is that the way to deal with outcomes we don’t like ? BOO HOO!!!
How about we turn away from policing each other’s grieving? Compassion is a two-way street.
Could it be that some of these students aren’t crying about the loss of an election or some policies? Could it be that, perhaps, as young people who have not yet seen this side of American politics are grieving over the moral compromise we have ALL made this year?
I’d expect this to be eye-opening for all of us. Those on the left are starting to see the pain the heartland has been suffering. Some of those on the right (who can stop YELLING long enough to listen) might understand that this a chance to be heard by everyone.
Let’s not squander this opportunity to get to understand each other.
