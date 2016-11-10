MALPASS | Angry Does Not Begin to Describe it

It’s only appropriate that an election opinion piece should run alongside the sex columns, because this piece will also be about getting fucked. I never really believed that a man so hateful could be elected, but it shows how much common sense can be trusted nowadays. Call it liberal tears, but based on the reactions of the people in my newsfeed, I feel as if I’m writing a eulogy.
This is what happens when you have a broken political system. This is what happens when politicians get so corrupt, Congress gets so deadlocked, and wealth disparity grows so large. I don’t know a single person, liberal or conservative, who has faith in the government. This isn’t just the white rural voters fault, this is the fault of every politician who decided to give him/herself a pay raise during a time of economic hardship, who voted for tax breaks for the wealthy and increased military spending instead of public education. It’s Hillary and the DNC’s fault for being all too happy to engage in corruption. It’s the fault of the politicians who’ve campaigned on the vote of working class America, but ignored its needs every single time. It’s the fault of the media who gave airtime to the fear mongerers who said without a single credible fact that our country is being taken over by Mexican immigrants and Islamic extremists.
So, to them I’d like to say congratulations. Congratulations to the people who’ve voted a joke into the presidency. Congratulations to the KKK who’ve elected the candidate they endorsed. Congratulations to Alex Jones and all his fellow conspiracy theorists who believe in the globalist “Jewish Mafia.” Congratulations to Rudy Guiliani, who compared Trump to the next Andrew Jackson, a president most known for the Trail of Tears.
You have what you want now. You have your white proto-male savior who is too manly to listen to the so-called “bleeding hearts” of the country like Black Lives Matter, environmentalists, Muslims and women. We can finally go back to the golden era of this country. Can’t you see how much better it was? Those gleaming fields of wheat waving pastorally as drive down the highway in Dad’s old Buick. A time when men were men, the economy was boomin’ (tax rates were far higher back then, but let’s ignore that), and it was okay to sexually harass your secretary. Ah, the good old days; true America. It’s like, all we hear about now is how black people feel marginalized. I don’t remember that ever being an issue back when America was great. Let’s get back to that era!
Because the white, aging population of America has come out and decided they know what’s best for our generation. So, let me take this time to thank the baby boomer generation that voted for Trump. Thank you. Thank you for voting for politicians who have made it harder for us to pay for college, who have cut taxes on the rich and let the average citizen struggle. Thank you for sending us to fight in two unnecessary wars. Thank you for that “drill baby drill” mentality, global deforestation and drought, and the depletion the ocean. Thank you for letting a narcissistic, petulant idiot gain access to the world-ending nuclear arsenal you saw fit to build. Don’t call our generation selfish and whiny when yours is the one who used up the earth’s resources.
Because, even forgetting about Trump’s utter disinterest in healing the social divides in this country, we have a climate change denier in officer. One who believes that there are too many restrictions on the fossil fuel industry, who wants more gas and oil and less renewable resources. A man who wants the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Agreement. A man who has called climate change a Chinese conspiracy, for fuck’s sake. We have no more time for this sort of insanity.
You know, I wanted to write something uplifting for today. Write about how politicians don’t make this country, the people do. I truly believe that. But I can’t just pretend that it’ll all get better through American grit and spirit. We have a problem. Because if there’s one thing this election has proved, it’s that facts no longer matter. Trump got elected on a campaign of feeling, lies, and fear mongering; not a single viable proposal or solid fact was a part of his platform. The media, who is supposed to champion truth, just let it happen. It is a dangerous precedent.
I don’t have an answer for this. I don’t know what a Trump presidency will look like. But now more than ever, we cannot let the voices of hate and ignorance drown out reason. Don’t waste time blaming the average Trump voter, work to end the systemic deceit in politics. Because if we don’t find a way to cut through this bullshit, red or blue, then this country is going nowhere but backwards.
And just to think, eight years of “Hope and Change” brought us here. No doubt the irony escapes you.
William Buckley said, “”I’d rather entrust the government of the United States to the first 400 people listed in the Boston telephone directory than to the faculty of Harvard University.”
By this he meant the common man – the guy who knows how to change a faucet, or install a flourescent basement light – has more common sense and sense of reality – than some over-educated Ivy League genius for whom everything is a theoretical construct.
Think on that dude and you might get happy.
And so you voted for a silver-spoon white nationalist that went to Penn?
Let me just add onto my previous comment. You liberals slay me. You seriously think you know it all and that those who have different opinions are dumb, or racist, or whatever. You are absolutely incapable of turning the mirror on yourself and seeing the many pimples on your own face. You truly are elitists, you truly think your sheit smells better than ours.
Get over yourselves. You people and your leaders are just as flawed and just as frightening as Trump. Your leader all but handed the Ayatollahs the bomb. Yes, the Ayatollahs. A people who make no qualms about their goal of pursuing death in exchange for Paradise and the worldwide Islamic caliphate. What could be scarier and more immoral than that?
Oh, and yes I know, you will call me a xenophobe and an Islamophobe for writing these things even when they are mostly true. It is you who cannot acknowledge your own Ivy League out-of-touch reality. I agree Trump has said and done awful things. So has Hillary. I admit it, many of Trumps business dealings have been HIGHLY questionable. So have Hillary’s. Your anger is my hope and change.
Obama led to race riots, he led to cop killing being the norm and something for which there is no compassion…the compassion is instead given to thugs with rap sheets as long as your arm, he led to more death and destruction throughout the Middle East, he led to the common Joe feeling like a dumb jerk…something you reinforce. And the funny thing is you yearn for more of this. He also led to greater social freedoms but even some of these WILL have unintended consequences no different than the Johnson era social programs, the Affirmative Action programs and all the other idealistic social programs have led to so much harm.
You think you can socially engineer these things despite the history of these programs falling flat on their face. You think YOU know what’s right or wrong. Get over yourself. Get a job as a plumber, or a bus driver, or in a warehouse. Get real.
Liberal elitism knows no bounds. Its arrogance is unsurpassed. For all its flaws, the United States is the most successful nation on earth. Yet you claim that those who built this country are shit because they do not buy into your political correctness narrative and do not agree with all the immense wisdom you have accumulated in your 20 years of live.
I am embarrassed to attend a Cornell institution where viewpoints like this are presented on a pedestal with no dissenting opinion in sight. Free speech is a fundamental right for everyone and the author has every right to his or her opinion. However, 49.8% of this country and presumably a significant number of fellow Cornellians voted for Trump and have no forum to offer their opinion. If you are going to promote public discussion, how about allowing an equal forum rather than a “safe space” for only liberals to vent?
For years, the Cornell Review was shamed for its supposedly “one sided” view. I’d hope the Sun would be more balanced….but guess not. It’s become a liberal rag.
All the complaints about Trump are true. But the fault for his election falls almost entirely upon liberals.
Hillary was a terrible candidate, dishonest, corrupt, incompetent. Liberals completely ignored her role in Benghazi, which through her negligence and Obama’s inaction four brave Americans were killed. Her lying afterwards about that video was appalling. Her foundation, her emails, you ignored all that completely, and, laughably, argued that she was the most qualified candidate ever.
On climate change, you have overreached terribly. Sheldon Whitehouse and Robert Kennedy, jr. want to put people who disagree with them on the issue in prison. IN PRISON. You want to go back to some pre-industrial economy in which every rich country becomes poor and every poor country becomes impoverished, all so that the people of 2116 can enjoy a climate 1/10 of a degree cooler.
You try to deny free speech to conservative speakers in the name of free speech for protesters. You forced Obamacare down the throats of millions who didn’t want it. You forced every school in the country to allow men who think they are women to use the women’s locker room.
The list of the reasons a very large swath of Americans voted against Hillary is long. Do you understand any of it?
Many reasons why Hillary failed, but the college/non-college demographic trumpeted by the mainstream to make sure their white Clinton voters felt superior to white Trump voters was a catastrophe. First, it was insulting to whites, especially older whites, tradesmen, law enforcement, active military members and veterans who do not have a college degree to be called uneducated and in some ways unintelligent or worse.
Also, maybe some Cornellian could do some research on this. The final Real Clear Politics average states that Clinton won the overall college educated to non-college educated vote – 49%-45%. I could be wrong, but this is far less of a difference than other published percentages when it was limited to only white voters. The only logical explanation is that college educated black, hispanic, and other minority groups voted at higher percentages for Trump. I would love to see this analysis. Might also get the democratic party to start understanding how they can reach all voters and not just the voters that are already energized to vote for them.
