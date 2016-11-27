In an effort to raise funds for Sunrise Day Camp, a day program children with cancer can attend with their siblings free of charge, Cupcakes for a Cure invited student organizations to compete in its second annual cupcake bake-off.
The Cornell Daily Sun (http://cornellsun.com/2016/11/27/students-bake-cupcakes-to-raise-funds-for-children-with-cancer/)
