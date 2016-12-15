Ithaca Man Attempts to Rob Three People in Collegetown

Two men and a woman fought off a robber at midnight last night near the 100 block of Linden Avenue, according to the Ithaca Police Department.

Robert J. Porter, 26 — a resident of Oakwood Lane, Ithaca — approached the group from behind and “initiated physical contact,” demanding that they turn over all their possessions, according to the release.

“The altercation went to the ground as the two male victims fought with the assailant,” the release said.

Porter did not succeed in obtaining the victims’ property and fled in a car with two other suspects, police said.

Police were able to identify a car similar to Porter’s several minutes after the incident, when the victims called 911, and conducted a high risk vehicle stop to detain the three suspects.

Porter was arrested for attempted robbery in the third degree, a Class D felony, and is currently being held for arraignment.