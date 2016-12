Cornell men’s hockey kicks off its annual trip to the Florida College Hockey Classic with game one against Northern Michigan. If the Red wins, the team will play the winner of Merrimack and Colorado College in the championship game Thursday. But if Northern Michigan pulls off the upset, Cornell will take on the loser of the other game in an earlier consolation game.

Click here for a preview of the tournament. Follow below for live updates of game one against Northern Michigan.

Hockey vs. N. Michigan – Curated tweets by DailySunSports