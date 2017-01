Article body:

The Sun: What do you bring to the table for Cornell? Why did the selection committee choose you?

David Skorton: Well, you would have to ask the selection committee to be fair because I didn’t make the choice. They did. I’m very honored that they did. I can tell you what I think I have to offer the campus. I have been in higher education administration for 14 years at VP or president level at Iowa, and so I have a certain amount of administrative experience. I have a good handle on why universities exist, who the very important stakeholders and constituencies are in universities. I’ve had my chance to make plenty of mistakes in administration over the years. Hopefully I’ve learned from them.