Sigma Phi Epsilon Placed on Interim Suspension

The Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity has been placed on interim suspension status by the Office of Sorority and Fraternity Life.
The suspension status was enacted on Feb. 2 due to a violation of the University Recognition policy, according to a University statement.
Interim suspension status means that the fraternity “may not engage in any activities other than operation of its residence” the statement said.
The statement added that the status is used when the University receives credible reports that the safety of the members of the fraternity may be at risk, compelling it to cease activities of the organization. However it did not give any details on the report it received or any incidents.
Interfraternity Council President Drew Lord ’18 said that although they do not comment on active investigations, the IFC has full confidence in the staff of the Office of Fraternity, Sorority and Independent Living, as they conduct their investigation.
The new suspension marks the first disciplinary action for a fraternity this year after seven fraternities were investigated for hazing allegations last year.
This witch hunt in the Greek Community that has been going on for the past few years is both atrocious and unrepresentative of Cornell’s values. Cornell should be ashamed.
This is so dumb. This is one of the fraternities on campus that actually doesn’t haze…
Frats are stupid and really pretty counterproductive to the goals of a university, but if we’re going to have them, we should recognize that all frats haze. That’s a fundamental part to it. It’s like saying frats shouldn’t encourage underage drinking. That’s practically their primary function.
Saying all frats haze and promote underage drinking is like saying everyone who isn’t in greek life is weird and asocial. It’s a stupid stereotype.
I challenge the reporter to stay on this story and ask tough questions of OFSIL. Whats’s the purpose of suspending ALL chapter activities, including chapter meetings? When the days of interim suspension turn into weeks and sometimes months, ask OFSIL whether the offending behavior persists. If not, then ask: if students are no longer at risk, why is the suspension still in place? If the chapter ultimately is punished, is the punishment commensurate with the offense? Would other student activities, such as a sports team, receive the same punishment for the same offense?