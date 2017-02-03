Sigma Phi Epsilon Placed on Interim Suspension

The Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity has been placed on interim suspension status by the Office of Sorority and Fraternity Life.

The suspension status was enacted on Feb. 2 due to a violation of the University Recognition policy, according to a University statement.

Interim suspension status means that the fraternity “may not engage in any activities other than operation of its residence” the statement said.

Leaderboard 1 <a href="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a> <a href="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=8cd4e36b59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873873&cs=8cd4e36b59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The statement added that the status is used when the University receives credible reports that the safety of the members of the fraternity may be at risk, compelling it to cease activities of the organization. However it did not give any details on the report it received or any incidents.

Interfraternity Council President Drew Lord ’18 said that although they do not comment on active investigations, the IFC has full confidence in the staff of the Office of Fraternity, Sorority and Independent Living, as they conduct their investigation.

The new suspension marks the first disciplinary action for a fraternity this year after seven fraternities were investigated for hazing allegations last year.