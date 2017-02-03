Touchdown: Spicy Chicken Wing Dip

The Super Bowl is marked on my calendar every year. Much to my father’s dismay I couldn’t care less about the football part — the Super Bowl could feature basketball, soccer or a chess tournament for all I care. The Super Bowl holds a special place in my heart for one reason and one reason only: the food.

Every year, my dad throws a Super Bowl party for which he makes piles and piles of food. It’s like Thanksgiving, only a million times better (no gross Thanksgiving foods you’re forced to eat out of obligation, no questions about your GPA, no family fights). One of the first things I ever learned how to cook, and one of my favorite dishes to this day, is spicy chicken wing dip. I make it once a year for the Super Bowl. It’s quick, easy, messy and delicious. Whether you love football or don’t know how many points a touchdown is worth, this recipe will help spice up your Sunday evening:

Ingredients:

4 chicken breasts — cooked and shredded

1 bottle (16 oz) Red Hot sauce (or another hot sauce of your choice)

1 bottle (16 oz) Ranch dressing

16 oz cream cheese

8 oz cheddar cheese

After you’ve cooked the chicken breasts (you can do this in whatever way you want — if you cook them in the oven, preheat the oven to 400 degrees and cook them about 15 minutes on each side, depending on the thickness) and shredded them (long, thin strands work best), all you have to do is stir together all the ingredients in a bowl.

After shredding, transfer the ingredients to an ovenproof dish and bake (covered) at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Serve with Tostitos Scoops (trust me, regular Tostitos won’t work — you’ll want to scoops this). Watch the Super Bowl. Or not.