Co-ops Open Doors for Mosey

Over 100 Cornell students knocked on the doors of the co-op housing community Sunday, marking the beginning of the 2017 “mosey” season.

Co-ops are a form of independent cooperative living, often used as an alternative to traditional Cornell housing. The community includes eight University-owned cooperative residences, as well as some houses which operate independently of University purview.

Across all co-ops, housing rules and daily operations are determined democratically and managed by residents.

Leaderboard 1 <a href="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a> <a href="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=8cd4e36b59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873873&cs=8cd4e36b59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

“From garden maintenance to shower scrubbing, each person in a house contributes to the upkeep and proper functioning of the co-op,” said Avery Hill ’17, a member of Cayuga Lodge. “This engenders a tight-knit community working towards a common goal: wholesome living.”

Cayuga Lodge is the only co-op not owned by the University, which gives its residents a lot of freedom as well as a lot of responsibility, according to Hill.

“We don’t report to anyone but each other, so if I wanted to have a concert in the basement, or drill moorings for a hammock in my bedroom, or throw molotov cocktails in the backyard, I’d seek the approval of my housemates,” he said.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=d282f4125a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220188&cs=d282f4125a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The process of joining a co-op is informally called “mosey,” as an attempt to make distinctions from the Greek System’s process of “rush,” according to Hill. Individuals going through the process are referred to as “moseyers.”

“The mosey process is centered around the forging of interpersonal connections, and I think that both sides, the current co-op members and the moseyers, can expect to meet and productively engage with a diverse array of folks with many different backgrounds and conceptions,” Hill said.

The process began on Sunday, and will continue during the next two weeks. Houses will host events where moseyers can meet current members and learn about what makes each house unique.

“Each house is a self-governing community of students with a unique personality,” said Natsuko Suzuki ’17, a member of Triphammer Cooperative. “Students living there are empowered to make decisions about how the house is run.”

Suzuki described the members of her co-op as family at Cornell, emphasizing the deeper understanding of others as a result of living in a close-knit community.

“A truly important part of my Cornell education has been learning from my housemates about everything from classic movies to knowledge on life,” she said. “I have so much love for Triphammer, and I’m so thankful to have had this experience during my time at Cornell.”