Cornell men’s hockey returns home fresh off a sweep over Capital Region foes Union and RPI. Now, the men look to continue its push to the ECAC playoffs when it welcomes Colgate on an atypical Tuesday night affair.
Follow below for live coverage.
The Cornell Daily Sun (http://cornellsun.com/2017/02/07/live-blog-mens-hockey-vs-colgate/)
Cornell men’s hockey returns home fresh off a sweep over Capital Region foes Union and RPI. Now, the men look to continue its push to the ECAC playoffs when it welcomes Colgate on an atypical Tuesday night affair.
Follow below for live coverage.