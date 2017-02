It is a little delayed, but Cornell men’s hockey is back in action with Yale in town. The Red last played Tuesday, defeating Colgate 4-0. Cornell and Yale last played on Nov. 12 in New Haven, with the Red taking it 6-3.

For a preview of this weekend’s slate of games, click here.

Follow below for live updates.

Men’s hockey vs. Yale – Curated tweets by DailySunSports