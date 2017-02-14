Mann Library Renovates First Floor, Bringing Together Student Services

Winter break invited an opportunity for change at Mann Library, which invited students to view its newly renovated Consultation Area on Tuesday.

Services that previously spanned the university — including the Writing Walk-In Services, the Knight Graduate Writing Service and the English Language Support Office — are now consolidated at the Consultation Area on Mann’s first floor.

Zachary Grobe grad, who was providing information for walk-in writing services, said that the new renovations would make these services easier to find.

“The whole space is just a lot more organized, a lot cleaner, I think a lot more inviting, so I’m hoping that people will notice us more,” he said.

Françoise Vermeylen, director of Cornell Statistical Consulting Unit, said that this new layout would be beneficial for library users to see all services in the same location.

“I think the advantage of the Mann Library consulting corner is that it helps the client find the appropriate service,” he said. “People that don’t necessarily know about our services can come here and they can find everything at once. It’s useful for the client to see all these services together.”

Fiona Chin ’17 claimed that she was looking forward to the improved accessibility.

“I really didn’t know about these services,” she said. “I wouldn’t have actually made an effort to walk over there but since it’s at Mann. It’s [now] relatively close to all the classes, so I’ll take an effort to actually come over here and ask all the questions.”

As of right now, there are no plans to add any additional services to the Consultation Area at Mann Library — but Tobi Hines, user services and multimedia librarian, was not opposed to the idea.

“If it’s popular enough and other services on campus are interested, we’re certainly open to that conversation and trying to incorporate more services that we fit within the realm of research services at Cornell,” he said.