Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity Suspended, Second Fraternity Suspension This Month

The Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity has been placed on interim suspension status by the Office of Sorority and Fraternity Life.

This suspension marks the second disciplinary action for a fraternity this year following the interim suspension of Sigma Phi Epsilon earlier this month.

The suspension was enacted Feb. 16 due to a “serious violation of the University Recognition Policy,” according to a University statement. However the statement did not give any details on the alleged violation.

Leaderboard 1 <a href="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a> <a href="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=8cd4e36b59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873873&cs=8cd4e36b59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The statement added that until further notice, the “chapter may not engage in any activities other than operation of its residence.”

President of the Interfraternity Council Drew Lord ’18 echoed a statement he made after the Sigma Phi Epsilon suspension, affirming the IFC’s confidence in the OSFL and declining to comment on any details.

“Any violation of the University Recognition Policy warrants a comprehensive investigation so that we can ensure the safety of our members,” he added Saturday. “Safety is our utmost priority.”