Men's Hockey

Sights and Sounds From Men’s Hockey Senior Night

This past weekend signaled both the end of the Cornell men’s hockey regular season, as well as some of the last games played in front of the Lynah Faithful for the eight-member senior class.

Read below for some sights and sounds from the night, and read a recap of the weekend here.

As customary with every game’s end, the team made sure to salute the fans. This time, it was a tad more bittersweet.

Sophomore defenseman Brendan Smith sustained a season-ending injury in the second period, but teammates Mitch Vanderlaan and Holden Anderson made sure to include him in the postgame festivities.

Ryan Coon only appeared in one career game, but has established himself as a character guy and favorite within the locker room. He got his senior celebration.

The starter in net for the past three years, senior goalie Mitch Gillam made sure to soak it all in.

By far, the most emotional rendition of the Alma Mater the seniors will experience.

Full highlights of the tie against Union:

