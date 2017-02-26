Sights and Sounds From Men’s Hockey Senior Night

This past weekend signaled both the end of the Cornell men’s hockey regular season, as well as some of the last games played in front of the Lynah Faithful for the eight-member senior class.

Read below for some sights and sounds from the night, and read a recap of the weekend here.

Cameron Pollack | Sun Photography Editor permalink Cameron Pollack | Sun Photography Editor permalink Cameron Pollack | Sun Photography Editor permalink Cameron Pollack | Sun Photography Editor permalink Cameron Pollack | Sun Photography Editor permalink Cameron Pollack | Sun Photography Editor permalink Cameron Pollack | Sun Photography Editor permalink Cameron Pollack | Sun Photography Editor permalink Cameron Pollack | Sun Photography Editor permalink Cameron Pollack | Sun Photography Editor permalink Cameron Pollack | Sun Photography Editor permalink Cameron Pollack | Sun Photography Editor permalink permalink Cameron Pollack | Sun Photography Editor permalink Cameron Pollack | Sun Photography Editor permalink Cameron Pollack | Sun Photography Editor permalink Cameron Pollack | Sun Photography Editor permalink Cameron Pollack | Sun Photography Editor permalink Cameron Pollack | Sun Photography Editor permalink Cameron Pollack | Sun Photography Editor permalink Cameron Pollack | Sun Photography Editor permalink Cameron Pollack | Sun Photography Editor permalink Cameron Pollack | Sun Photography Editor permalink Cameron Pollack | Sun Photography Editor permalink Cameron Pollack | Sun Photography Editor permalink Cameron Pollack | Sun Photography Editor permalink

As customary with every game’s end, the team made sure to salute the fans. This time, it was a tad more bittersweet.

Sophomore defenseman Brendan Smith sustained a season-ending injury in the second period, but teammates Mitch Vanderlaan and Holden Anderson made sure to include him in the postgame festivities.

Mitch Vanderlaan and Holden Anderson help the injured Brendan Smith get back on the ice for senior night ceremonies. pic.twitter.com/v42pjm3DXU — Cornell Sun Sports (@DailySunSports) February 26, 2017

Ryan Coon only appeared in one career game, but has established himself as a character guy and favorite within the locker room. He got his senior celebration.

He’s only appeared in one career game, but Ryan Coon gets his senior celebration. A class act. pic.twitter.com/sJgaAzEVCZ — Cornell Sun Sports (@DailySunSports) February 26, 2017

The starter in net for the past three years, senior goalie Mitch Gillam made sure to soak it all in.

Mitch Gillam making sure to soak in all the celebration. pic.twitter.com/cQars9woSN — Cornell Sun Sports (@DailySunSports) February 26, 2017

By far, the most emotional rendition of the Alma Mater the seniors will experience.

Once more, for all eight seniors. pic.twitter.com/3VErv1ONQI — Cornell Sun Sports (@DailySunSports) February 26, 2017

Full highlights of the tie against Union: