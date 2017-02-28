New Dyson Dean to Join Martha Pollack in Move From University of Michigan

Lynn Perry Wooten will be the newest David J. Nolan Dean of The Charles H. Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management, the school announced on Monday.

Wooten, senior associate dean for student and academic excellence at the University of Michigan’s business school, will join her colleague Martha Pollack in a move from Michigan to Ithaca on July 1, according to the University.

Wooten — who will succeed interim dean Edward McLaughlin, the Robert G. Tobin Professor of Marketing — said that she is “looking forward” to the move.

Leaderboard 1 <a href="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a> <a href="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=8cd4e36b59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873873&cs=8cd4e36b59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

“For a while, I have been fond of Ezra Cornell’s ethos of ‘any person… any study,’ and now I have the honor to live this ethos by serving a dean of the Dyson School,” she told the Cornell Chronicle.

She also expressed enthusiasm regarding Dyson’s distinct mission in “solving the world’s most significant business and social issues,” a statement posted on the school’s website.

“I am looking forward to working with Dyson’s faculty, staff and students, and excited about how at Dyson, education and research focus on business as a vehicle for making the world a better place,” she said.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=d282f4125a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220188&cs=d282f4125a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Wooden recieved her undergraduate degree in 1988 from North Carolina A&T State University and her MBA in 1990 from the Fuqua School Business at Duke University, according to Michigan’s website.

Her research currently focuses on positive organizing routines, diversity management practices, and crisis leadership. Her research has been published in journals including the Academy of Management Journal, American Behavioral Scientist, Human Resource Management, and Organizational Dynamics.

She has also co-authored a crisis leadership book “Leading Under Pressure: From Surviving to Thriving Before, During and After a Crisis,” and co-edited the book Positive Organizing in a Global Society: Understanding and Engaging Differences for Capacity Building and Inclusion.

In addition to her published research and teaching experience, Wooten consults with nonprofits organizations, hospitals and professional service firms, and is a current member in national volunteer leadership organizations, including Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Jack & Jill of America, Ann Arbor Junior League and The Links Inc.

Under Wooten’s leadership, Dyson will remain as a shared school between the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business and the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

Wooten will represent a step towards solidifying Dyson’s future within Cornell SC Johnson College of Business, a combination initially met with mixed reactions from faculty, alumni, and students across all business programs.

“Lynn’s deep passion for student success will only enhance the quality of the Dyson School experience,” Kathryn Boor, dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, told the Chronicle. “Her leadership and creativity in the field of undergraduate business education make her the right choice for this role.”