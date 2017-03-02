FROM THE EDITOR: The Sun Always Rises

Journalism today is an important public service. In the past year especially, we have seen the traditional media fail in disappointing ways to cover many of the relevant issues and to hold various people and institutions accountable. These failures constrain the agency and imagination of our communities to build a just and democratic future. The responsibility that reporters and editors are tasked with — the responsibility to keep the public informed — is gruesomely demanding but nevertheless essential.

The Cornell Daily Sun is exempt neither from the challenges that journalism faces today nor the obligation to serve the community. Undoubtedly, we fail and make mistakes, but we are also continuously growing to meet those demands. Complacency has no place at The Sun, which is why, over the past year, we have recommitted ourselves to publishing comprehensive, quality reporting. It is also why we have restructured our print production and doubled down on pursuing an ambitious vision of The Sun online. In the time since we decided to print only three days a week, we have published more investigative pieces, widened the breadth of our coverage and improved the digital presentation of our stories — and that’s just the start.

While so much at The Sun has changed in this digital era, it’s important to also remember what hasn’t. The Sun continues to be not only a newspaper essential to keeping the Cornell and Ithaca communities informed, but also a community that bridges together students from different disciplines and backgrounds. Friendships made here last a lifetime, lessons learned here stick with us forever.

I am incredibly thankful to have had the unique privilege of leading The Sun and its 134th editorial board. The editors and managers on this board have accomplished more than I could have imagined when we first set foot into the office the day after elections. The website you are reading this on right now was made with the grit and care of students who could have easily decided to take a nap, catch up on homework or grab a drink instead of dedicating themselves to putting out the best journalism possible. The soon-to-be editors of the 135th editorial board have large shoes to fill, but I have no doubt that they will do so, and more, with ability and passion. The way forward is uncertain and daunting — but we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Sunnily yours,

Sofia Hu ’17, editor-in-chief