FROM THE EDITOR: A New Dawn

The Sun elected its 135th editorial board Saturday morning. As members of the incoming board, we are excited to continue the legacy of our outgoing editors, expanding The Sun’s presence within the greater Ithaca community and shaping a generation of students who take a novel approach to exploring our culture and history.

Last year, we downsized our print operation, reducing the number of weekly issues from five to three. The decision was met with skepticism: would the reduction diminish the quality of our content? Needless to say, the past year has proved otherwise.

Adopting a “web-first” mentality has streamlined our newsroom. We can now break stories and cover incidents with unprecedented timeliness and efficiency. Our revamped online platform allows us to enhance our stories with compelling data and interactive features that actively engage our readership.

As we move forward with this innovative approach, we will aim to cover our community in a more holistic manner, exploring how Ithaca and the Greater Tompkins County area are affected by various policies and events on both a local and national scale. This shift is more crucial than ever given today’s turbulent sociopolitical climate.

It is a difficult time for all — questionable leadership, waning interest in journalism and fractured trust in traditional media. Despite this, we will continue to work around the clock to brainstorm ideas, publish stories and develop projects that will engage more readers across campus and beyond. In doubling our efforts to navigate the uncharted waters of digital journalism and draw from previously untapped talent in various disciplines, we will continue to keep you informed to the best of our ability.

Thank you for staying with us through these trying times. You, our readers, have always inspired us to grow. We are incredibly excited to share what we have in store for you.

—Sophia Deng ’19, Editor in Chief