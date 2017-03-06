Cornell Graduate Students United Announce Intention to File for Union Recognition Election

In a landmark moment for graduate students, Cornell Graduate Students United has announced that they will be notifying Cornell of their intention to file for a union recognition election.

“We are excited to move forward and we have a strong majority of grads behind this movement with over 1,200 signatures on the petition. We are ready to vote yes and win!” said Paul Berry, CGSU member.

In presenting a petition to the University with over 1,200 signatures from graduate students in support of CGSU, this petition will trigger an initial step in the process to initiate voting for graduate student unionization on campus.

“Our choice is clear: either we can keep things the way they are — where Cornell is the sole decision-maker with regards to our working conditions — or we can vote ‘yes’ to create a fair and democratic graduate union that will give us a seat at the decision-making table,” said CGSU members Danny Rosenberg Daneri and Jaron Kent-Dobias in an announcement on CGSU’s website.

According to the contract between CGSU and the University, in order to trigger the election procedure, the Union must make a showing of valid, signed authorization cards from at least 30 percent of the bargaining unit in the form of a representation petition to the National Labor Relations Board.

The NLRB will then review the representation petition and upon determining that the authorization cards represent at least 30 percent support, will process the petition and call for the election.

Those eligible to vote in the election are graduate students within the bargaining unit — teaching assistants, research assistants, graduate research assistants and graduate assistants.

On Wednesday, CGSU members will march to Bailey Hall to deliver the petition. Graduate students will be gathering outside of Bailey Hall as a show of solidarity and union support to the administration.