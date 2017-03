“We’ve overcome adversity all year long and that’s where we are right now,” head coach Mike Schafer ’86 said after last night’s 6-2 loss to Clarkson.

Now, Cornell men’s hockey looks to hone that year-long resiliency and stave off a disappointing elimination in game two of the quarterfinals starting at 7 p.m.

For a recap of last night’s action, click here. For a preview of the weekend series, click here.

Follow below for live updates.

