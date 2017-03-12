Vote on Graduate Student Union Scheduled for March 27, 28

Cornell Graduate Students United announced on Sunday that the graduate student union recognition election will take place later in March.

This announcement comes less than a week after CGSU notified the University of its intention to file a representation petition with the American Arbitration Association.

This petition was an initial step in the election process. In order for an election to be triggered, the AAA must verify that CGSU has collected signatures — in the form of the representation petition — from at least 30 percent of its bargaining unit. Following this verification, an election can be scheduled.

According to CGSU’s announcement, the voting will take place over two days: Monday, March 27 and Tuesday, March 28 — both from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Graduate students will be assigned to different polling locations on campus, including Room G01 in Biotech, B73 in Warren Hall, Goldman Lounge in Duffield Hall and in the former Temple of Zeus space in Goldwin Smith Hall. There will be one additional location off-campus in Geneva, open only on Tuesday, March 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Per an agreement with the University, CGSU chose to only allow in-person, on-campus voting. The purpose for this decision was “to ensure that democratic procedures are followed, and that voters don’t experience undue influence while they are making their decisions and casting their ballots,” said Michael Brangan grad, administrative liaison for CGSU, in a statement.

For this reason, CGSU intentionally chose to disallow online balloting.

“The job for all volunteer observers of our election will be to make sure that election rules are respected, that voters aren’t being provided false information or experience intimidation, and that any such behavior is reported immediately,” Brangan said in the statement. “With online balloting, there is no way to ensure election rules are being followed and that voters’ rights are protected.”

The result of this election will determine the establishment of a graduate student union, as the University said in its contract with CGSU that it will recognize the union.

“If a majority (50 percent + 1) of the Graduate Assistants voting in an election conducted pursuant to the terms of this Agreement votes in favor of representation by the union, Cornell shall immediately grant recognition to the union as the exclusive collective bargaining representative of the united with all the rights and obligations of a union certified by the NLRB to the extent consistent with this Agreement,” the contract reads.