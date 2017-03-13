AEM Professor Remembered as ‘Cherished Friend to All’

Prof. Gregory Poe, applied economics and management, passed away at his residence over the weekend, according to the University.

Before he started working at Cornell, Poe served in the Peace Corps and earned his Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin—Madison.

Poe taught environmental and resource economics, and was involved in research and outreach programs focused on applied welfare and economics, non-market valuation, experimental economics and water pollution policy.

“Greg was a cherished friend to all,” read an email to Dyson students. “He loved human interaction and had a gift for asking the often uncomfortable but always pertinent question.”

In addition to his research, which focused on designing and implementing incentive programs to reduce emissions from nonpoint and point sources, Poe was also editor of the academic journal “Resource and Energy Economics.”

Poe was also part of the executive management team of the Dyson School, serving as area coordinator for the Applied Economics and Policy Area of the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business.

“His wry, frequently irreverent humor was one of the much anticipated and greatly appreciated features of Dyson faculty meetings,” the email read.

Funeral arrangements at Bangs Funeral Home will be announced shortly, according to the University.

Support services are available to all members of the Cornell community. Students may consult with counselors from Gannett Counseling and Psychological Services by calling 607.255.5155. Students may speak with a peer counselor by calling EARS at 607.255.3277.

Employees may call the Faculty Staff Assistance Program at 607.255.2673. The Ithaca-based CrisisLine is available at 607.272.1616. For additional resources, visit http://caringcommunity.cornell.edu/.