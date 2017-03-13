Collegetown Fire Displaces 9 Track and Field Athletes

Nine Cornell track and field athletes are temporarily displaced after a fire on the third floor of their Collegetown house caused moderate damage to the residence on Monday afternoon.

No one was injured in the fire, which began around 3 p.m. in a corner of the third floor near the roof of the house at 804 East State Street, Ithaca Fire Chief Tom Parsons said.

Flames extended from the roof shortly after 3, but the fire was put out in about 30 minutes, Parsons said.

The chief said investigators have not yet determined how the fire began, but two residents speculated that it may have been an electrical fire, noting that it occurred in a little-used crawl space.

Michael Suguitan / Sun Staff Photographer

Patrick Murphy ’19 was one of two track and field athletes inside the house when the fire began, and said by the time he smelled smoke, firefighters were already at his front door.

“I did smart to smell smoke, and by the time I realized what was going on, I just got dressed, and the fire department was already coming in by the time I was coming out,” he told The Sun, adding that he and the other resident exited the house “completely unscathed.”

Fire crews stretched a hose up to the third floor and put the fire out, Parsons said, adding that the other resident who was in the house at the time of the fire called 911 after smelling smoke.

Matthew McGowen ’19, another resident and member of the track and field team, told The Sun that the third floor consists of a kitchen and a small common area, but no bedrooms.

Michael Suguitan / Sun Staff Photographer

Parsons said there is quite a bit of damage to the second and third floors on the northwest side of the house.

Murphy said team members planned to stay with friends in Collegetown on Monday night and their landlord was already working on living arrangements for the next few nights.

“We’ve got a big team — we’ve got a great team — and we’re all going to be staying with friends for at least a night or two,” he said.

The Cornell Spring Invitational is more than a week away, but the fire comes at a time when many of the residents have midterms.

“I’m hoping my professors will grant me some extensions,” Murphy said. “I’m sure they will, considering my house just caught on fire today.”

Traffic was clogged up on Route 79 / East State Street as the road between Stewart Avenue and Mitchell Street was closed for just over two hours. The road was re-opened for traffic shortly after 5, according to an alert posted by Cornell.

Michael Suguitan grad contributed reporting to this article.