Cornell Campus to Remain Closed Until Late Afternoon

The saga of Winter Storm Stella continues as the University has announced that the campus will remain closed until 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, extending the snow day past when the University expected to reopen.

Cornell’s last full campus closure occurred on March 14, 1993, where the campus remained remained shut until 3 p.m. the following day.

Classes and exams have been canceled while the University is closed. However, evening classes are set to remain in session, according to the announcement.

Most dining halls on North and West campus remain open and many libraries on campus, including Olin Library and Mann Library will open at 4:30 p.m.

TCAT has announced that it will be providing regular service today with the exception of certain routes through Cornell, including limited service to Route 82 and no Route 81 service, according to the latest update.

Many other schools and businesses in Ithaca remain closed. Ithaca College and The Ithaca School City School District announced Tuesday night announced that they will remain closed the entire day.