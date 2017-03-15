TEST SPIN: Vagabon — Infinite Worlds

Anthony Fantano, David Longstreth of the Dirty Projectors, Robin Pecknold of the Fleet Foxes, and Hua Hsu of the New Yorker think that indie rock is all out of ideas. Hsu writes, in an article called “Parquet Courts and the Uncertain Future of Indie,” which examines Parquet Courts’ latest release, that “it can seem a little beside the point to play rock music that aspires to sound like rock music” and ponders if there’s any “conceptual heft” left to the idea of an indie musician.

This is a story I have read over and over again over the past few months: indie is on its last legs. Critics and artists argue that Mac DeMarco and Parquet Courts and and Car Seat Headrest’s music is tired, uninspired, and reaching backwards into an older musical ethos for a sound and a feeling that today, is extraneous. I couldn’t agree more.

However, I disagree that it’s even possible to make a coherent argument about the State of Indie while only looking at artists like these. It simply doesn’t make sense to write an article about what indie means and looks and sounds like today, while studying a band like Parquet Courts — who, if you pay the slightest attention to rock music today, you’ll know have little to do with the current pulse of indie and DIY rock music. It feels like such commentators are unable or unwilling to recognize indie rock outside a paradigm of whiteness and maleness; and this tunnel vision is obscuring an accurate or robust media narrative around the rock and indie music of today.

Leaderboard 1 <a href="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a> <a href="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=8cd4e36b59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873873&cs=8cd4e36b59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

I am ready lay indie to rest when it is really, truly done — but indie is not dead as long as it’s a word that describes the music of Mitski, Frankie Cosmos, Waxahatchee, Jay Som, Eskimeaux, Palehound, Japanese Breakfast, Adult Mom, Allison Crutchfield, Crying, And The Kids, Girlpool, Diet Cig, Angel Olsen, and many more women artists, and artists of color.

Indie is alive and kicking and dancing and reflecting on itself and brimming with ideas — as long as Vagabon’s Lætitia Tamko has anything to do with it.

Tamko grew up in Cameroon, moved to Harlem as a teenager where she learned to play Taylor Swift songs on the guitar via online instructional videos, and through the socio-digital maze of Bandcamp, stumbled upon the Brooklyn DIY scene and The Silent Barn, where she began playing shows alongside eminent peers like Frankie Cosmos, Mitski and Crying. She released her first official EP, Infinite Worlds this February.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=d282f4125a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220188&cs=d282f4125a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Vagabon is telling stories indie hasn’t heard before: about dislocation, and smallness and space and place; as well as new perspectives on familiar indie themes that unsettle them from cliche: of loneliness, togetherness, malaise and loss. She creates a flushed, slack, raw soundscape of electric guitar and drums, occupying and absorbing it with her penetrating, pulsing aerial voice. Her music has a powerful ebb and flow of volume, whispering and strumming on parts of “Cleaning House,” but shredding, banging and booming on tracks like “Minneapolis” and “The Embers.”

Tamko is a sharply creative, honest and audacious songwriter. There has so long been a privileging of abstraction and non-representational storytelling in indie rock music: for enigma, cryptics and esotericism. Tamko, along with peers and collaborators like Frankie Cosmos (who plays guitar on “Fear and Force” and “Vermont II”), is telling stories that are evocatively intimate, direct and exposing. This is not to say Tamko doesn’t make use of metaphor and allusion — but the metaphors in her songs feel like they are meant to be poignant and connective to her listeners, rather than meant to perplex and be praised for their abstraction, like when she shouts “I’m just a small fish / and you’re a shark that hates everything / You’re a shark that eats every fish” on “The Embers,” or weaves together history and home to evoke collapse on the dissonant “100 Years:” “100 Years ago / we walked through the aqueduct / to see your old home / You didn’t know it was falling apart / Father will sit on his favorite couch / with a TV dinner on his lap.”

There is play and pleasure in her stories of heartbreak — also in “The Embers,” she apologizes “I’m sorry I lost your cat / It’s just that I was so damn mad.” She writes about sadness and smallness, in a way that is uniquely occupied with space “I feel so small / My feet can barely touch the floor.”

As an immigrant, a woman of color, and specifically, a black woman making indie rock, there is almost no one in indie making music who shares Tamko’s experiences and perspectives. Whether she is thinking about her relationship to America as a nation, or just to the ever-whitening streets of Brooklyn and the white crowds she sings too, Tamko writes about that out-of-placeness and dislocation like no one else has: “What scares you so much? My standing there threatens your standing too / no longer yearn to be gentler, pure, sweet, not intimidating, yet sure / If I lived the way you lived, I wouldn’t be here today” (“Cleaning House”). Infinite Worlds is an album about the anxieties and struggles of trying to fathom a self; to find sureness in an identity and a place for oneself.

Tamko is a part of a movement of artists who are taking indie rock away from a place of enigma, to a place of intimacy, where pleasure, joy, malaise and anxiety can be woven together to tell a complex kind of story about what it means to be a body; what it means to be a girl; to be a person, in love, feeling good, feeling bad, feeling alone, existing today.

So I’m not sure whether those indie rock ecclesiacs insistent on writing indie’s eulogy haven’t heard of folks like Vagabon, or simply aren’t able to recognize or feel what is fresh and pulsing. It seems clear to me that the women of indie are just beginning to brainstorm.

Jael Goldfine is a senior in the College of Arts and Sciences. She can be reached at jgoldfine@cornellsun.com