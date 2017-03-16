English, Engineering Grad Programs Ranked Top 10 in Nation

The graduate English and several engineering departments found themselves in the top 10 of the 2018 U.S. News and World Report rankings for graduate schools.

English ranked as the eighth best graduate English program in the country. In the category of American Literature Before 1865, the department ranked fifth in the nation.

The biological and agricultural engineering program is now at the number four seed, computer science placed seventh, industrial/manufacturing systems engineering and mechanical engineering both seeded eighth, materials engineering at ninth and civil engineering was named the 10th best program in the nation.

Senior Vice Provost and Dean of the Graduate School Barbara A. Knuth attributed the success to staff and students.

“We are pleased that our commitment to providing an outstanding graduate experience continues to earn recognition,” she said in The Cornell Chronicle. “This honor is a testament to the dedication and hard work of Cornell’s extraordinary faculty, students and staff.”

Cornell Law School also held its spot in the coveted T14, retaining its 13th spot for the fifth year in a row.

According to its website, U.S. News ranked graduate schools based on opinions of field professionals and a statistical analysis where over 1,970 programs were evaluated by over 16,500 experts in each field.

In fields such as medical, education and nursing schools, the site also considered faculty to student ratios, according to the report.

Overall, the 2017 U.S. News rankings places Cornell at 15, and the University is considered the sixth best school for veterans.