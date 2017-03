Six members of Cornell wrestling have embarked upon St. Louis looking to bring hardware and glory back to Ithaca. Gabe Dean, Brian Realbuto, Dylan Palacio, Brandon Womack, Mark Grey and Ben Honis are representing Cornell at the NCAA tournament, several of which are expected to take home or compete for the crown.

Preview the national tournament here. Follow below for live updates across the three-day period.

