Preview: Wings Over Ithaca

Have you ever sat around with your friends wondering why it’s impossible to find a restaurant that specializes in fried chicken? If you have, fear not: Wings Over Ithaca will be back soon and this time, it’s right on Dryden.

The new restaurant is a little smaller than the previous location in East Hill Plaza, but it retains its classic design, with the white tables and black chairs that patrons of their previous location will find familiar and comfortable. It’s big enough to host large groups of over ten people, especially since the owners expect a drop in dine-in traffic in favor of take-out. However, several tables and a large TV screen — visible from more than half the seating space — makes it an ideal place to view sporting events, something synonymous with a wings restaurant.

I was lucky enough to have a taste at their pre-opening, and their wings are as succulent and crispy as ever. If you’re one of the unfortunate people who have never tried their wings, you are in for a treat, because they certainly exceed those of any other restaurant in Collegetown. Their menu has stayed the same, so you can expect to see crowd favorites like garlic parmesan, afterburner and golden BBQ. Another menu item that is scarce amongst other Collegetown restaurants are their barbeque ribs which come in a variety of flavors. In addition to the delicious ribs and wings, they also serve some of the best onion rings you can find in Ithaca, along with other classic side dishes like french fries, waffle fries and macaroni salad.

The new owners expect that, due to its central location on Dryden Road, this iteration of Wings Over will be more of a pickup and late-night restaurant, rather than the primarily delivery-based service offered by the previous establishment. This comes as a blessing for those who are looking for reasonably priced, high-quality chicken wings after a late night of partying or studying. As a fan of the establishment myself, I’m very excited for their opening, and the enthusiasm of the new owners assures me that it will be as good — if not better — than before.