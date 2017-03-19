10 mins ago
galleries

THIS WEEK IN PHOTOS | March 19, 2017

By |
Print More

 

Members of Student Assembly gather at Williard Straight Hall Memorial Room on March 16, 2017. ( Adrian Boteanu / Sun Staff Photographer) Download permissions

Members of Student Assembly gather at Williard Straight Hall Memorial Room on March 16, 2017. ( Adrian Boteanu / Sun Staff Photographer)

Student performs a front flip at Libe Slope during Snow Day on March 14, 2017. ( Katie Sims / Sun Staff Photographer ) Download permissions

Student performs a front flip at Libe Slope during Snow Day on March 14, 2017. ( Katie Sims / Sun Staff Photographer )

Professor McKee of Cornell Law School addresses questions about status of DACA students at Call Auditorium on March, 17, 2017 ( Michael Wenye Li/ Sun Assistant Photography Editor) Download permissions

Professor McKee of Cornell Law School addresses questions about status of DACA students at Call Auditorium on March 17, 2017 ( Michael Wenye Li/ Sun Assistant Photography Editor)

Snow Storm Stella shuts down campus on March 14, 2017. ( Emma Hoarty/ Sun Staff Photographer) Download permissions

Snow Storm Stella shuts down campus on March 14, 2017. ( Emma Hoarty/ Sun Staff Photographer)

Student walks in front of Sage Chapel during Storm Stella on March 14, 2017. (Michael Suguitan/ Sun Staff Photographer)

Student walks in front of Sage Chapel during Storm Stella on March 14, 2017. (Michael Suguitan/ Sun Staff Photographer)

Students struggle to pave way through Libe Slope during Storm Stella on March 14, 2017. ( Michael Wenye Li/Sun Assistant Photography Editor)

Students struggle to pave their way through Libe Slope during Storm Stella on March 14, 2017. ( Michael Wenye Li / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)

Senior Defenseman Patrick McCarron fights for the puck during the Red's Friday night match against Union in Lake Placid. (Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor)

Senior Defenseman Patrick McCarron fights for the puck during the Red’s Friday night match against Union in Lake Placid. (Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor)

Sophomore forward #14 Mitch Vanderlaan watches as Harvard is crowned ECAC Hockey Champions on Saturday night in Lake Placid. (Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor)

Sophomore forward #14 Mitch Vanderlaan watches as Harvard is crowned ECAC Hockey Champions on Saturday night in Lake Placid. (Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor)

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *