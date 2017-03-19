THIS WEEK IN PHOTOS | March 19, 2017

Student performs a front flip at Libe Slope during Snow Day on March 14, 2017. ( Katie Sims / Sun Staff Photographer )
Student walks in front of Sage Chapel during Storm Stella on March 14, 2017. (Michael Suguitan/ Sun Staff Photographer)
Students struggle to pave way through Libe Slope during Storm Stella on March 14, 2017. ( Michael Wenye Li/Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Snow Storm Stella shuts down campus on March 14, 2017. ( Emma Hoarty/ Sun Staff Photographer)
Members of Student Assembly gather at Williard Straight Hall Memorial Room on March 16, 2017. ( Adrian Boteanu / Sun Staff Photographer)
Professor McKee of Cornell Law School addresses questions about status of DACA students at Call Auditorium on March, 17, 2017 ( Michael Wenye Li/ Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Sophomore forward #14 Mitch Vanderlaan watches as Harvard is crowned ECAC Hockey Champions on Saturday night in Lake Placid. (Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor)
Senior Defenseman Patrick McCarron fights for the puck during the Red's Friday night match against Union in Lake Placid. (Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor)
