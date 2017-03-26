2 mins ago
Multimedia

THIS WEEK IN PHOTOS | March 26, 2017

By |
Print More

 

No. 27 Connor Fletcher scores in the Men's Lacrosse game vs. UPenn on Saturday.

Michael Wenye Li / Sun Assistant Photography Editor

No. 27 Connor Fletcher scores in the Men’s Lacrosse game vs. UPenn on Saturday.

The Sun interviews Mathematics Professor Steve Strogatz in Malott Hall on March 22, 2017.

Michael Wenye Li/ Sun Assistant Photography Editor

The Sun interviews Mathematics Professor Steve Strogatz in Malott Hall on March 22, 2017.

Student Assembly presidential candidates Jung Won Kim '18 and Matthew Indimine '18 debate for the upcoming election.

Jeeah Eom / Sun Staff Photographer

Student Assembly presidential candidates Jung Won Kim ’18 and Matthew Indimine ’18 debate for the upcoming election.

Demonstrators writing messages for victims at the Vigil for Transwomxn at Willar Straight Hall on Wednesday.

Michael Suguitan / Sun Staff Photographer

Demonstrators writing messages for victims at the Vigil for Transwomxn at Willar Straight Hall on Wednesday.

Six-time Olympic medalist Aly Raisman speaks in a lecture at Statler Hall on Wednesday.

Aubrey Akers / Sun Staff Photographer

Six-time Olympic medalist Aly Raisman speaks in a lecture at Statler Hall on Wednesday.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich praised Cornell students for their attentiveness during a lecture at Call Auditorium on Wednesday evening.

Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich praised Cornell students for their attentiveness during a lecture at Call Auditorium on Wednesday evening.

Jamila Woods, a Chicago songwriter, poet, and frequent collaborator with Chance The Rapper, performs in Risley Hall's dining hall on Saturday night.

Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor

Jamila Woods, a Chicago songwriter, poet, and frequent collaborator with Chance The Rapper, performs in Risley Hall’s dining hall on Saturday night.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *