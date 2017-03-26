THIS WEEK IN PHOTOS | March 26, 2017

Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor
Jamila Woods, a Chicago songwriter, poet, and frequent collaborator with Chance The Rapper, performs in Risley Hall’s dining hall on Saturday night.
Michael Wenye Li / Sun Assistant Photography Editor
No. 27 Connor Fletcher scores in the Men’s Lacrosse game vs. UPenn on Saturday.
Michael Wenye Li/ Sun Assistant Photography Editor
The Sun interviews Mathematics Professor Steve Strogatz in Malott Hall on March 22, 2017.
Jeeah Eom / Sun Staff Photographer
Student Assembly presidential candidates Jung Won Kim ’18 and Matthew Indimine ’18 debate for the upcoming election.
Michael Suguitan / Sun Staff Photographer
Demonstrators writing messages for victims at the Vigil for Transwomxn at Willar Straight Hall on Wednesday.
Aubrey Akers / Sun Staff Photographer
Six-time Olympic medalist Aly Raisman speaks in a lecture at Statler Hall on Wednesday.
Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich praised Cornell students for their attentiveness during a lecture at Call Auditorium on Wednesday evening.
