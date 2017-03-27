Gucci Mane Lights Up Barton

After DJ sets that included multiple play-throughs of “Fake Love” and “Bad and Boujee,” one arguably misplaced playing of The Chainsmokers’ “Closer,” and several cries of “Y’all ready for Guwop?” and “Let me hear you say brr,” the lights finally went black. Instantly, dozens of phone flashlights and Bic lighters lit the center of Barton Hall.

“Eeeeeeyyyyyyyy!” came a voice from backstage, to thunderous applause.

“Let me hear you say ‘It’s Gucci!’” Sporting a backpack, aviators, and a hoodie bearing his namesake, Gucci Mane delivered a quick, but high-energy set on Sunday night, featuring earlier songs like “Go Head (Shawty Got A Ass on Her)” and “Making Love to the Money,” as well as hits from his time since his release from prison, such as “St. Brick Intro” from “The Return of East Atlanta Santa.” In between each song, he gave ample time to flash his trademark smile and rattle off his trademark lines.

Gucci was well aware of the audience he was performing for, posing with Cornell Concert Commission executives after the show, offering the crowd a handful of opportunities to feature on his Snapchat, and attempting to take song requests from the raucous crowd up front. Before

the show, he posted a photo on his Instagram of himself, backpack and all, in front of the entrance to Barton Hall, captioned “First Day of School #CornellUniversity #IvyLeagueGuwop Professor #Wizop.”

Opening for Gucci was Boston rapper Bia, fresh off performances at South by Southwest, who was well-received by the crowd; the audience managed to lodge requests for her songs “Talk Shit,” “Whip It” and Gucci Mane tribute “Gucci Coming Home.”



