Man Flags Down Ambulance for Stab Wound in Ithaca

A man pulled over a car on the west end of Ithaca early on Saturday morning and flagged down an ambulance for help treating a stab wound to his chest and neck, Ithaca Police said.

Officers responded to the 500 block of West State Street in front of the Mobil gas station at 1:46 a.m. and met with State Police who were on the scene, Ithaca Police Lt. John Joly said in a statement.

A police officer on the scene told The Sun that the man had gotten out of his car and flagged down a Bangs Ambulance for help treating an injury.

The unidentified man requested treatment for a stab wound to his left upper chest and neck, Joly said. It was not immediately clear where the man was when he was stabbed.

Bangs employees provided treatment to the man, who appeared to be conscious and speaking with troopers as he lay on a stretcher in the back of an ambulance around 2 a.m. A red sedan was parked on the street in front of the ambulance.

The man was later transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania, police said.

Ithaca Police are asking that anyone with information that may help their investigation contact IPD by calling the dispatch line at 607-272-3245.