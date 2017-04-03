Alpha Xi Delta Sorority Suspended; First Sorority Suspension in 5 Years

The Office of Sorority and Fraternity Life has placed the sorority Alpha Xi Delta on interim suspension following a “serious violation of the University Recognition Policy,” according to a University statement.

The suspension was enacted on March 30. While the cause for the suspension was noted as a violation of the policy, the statement did not any provide further details.

This suspension marks the first disciplinary action for a sorority this year. Three fraternities have been placed on suspension status earlier this semester, including Sigma Phi Epsilon, Lambda Chi Alpha and Pi Kappa Alpha.

While on interim suspension, the sorority “may not engage in any activities other than operation of its residence,” according to the statement. The recognition status of the sorority will not change while on interim suspension.

“Panhellenic does not comment on active cases but we have full confidence in OSFL as they do their fact finding,” said Panhellenic Council President Caitlin Gleason.

A member from OSFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.