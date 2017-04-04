Cornell Student Passes Away in Car Accident

Peiran “Joyce” Shi ’19 passed away in a car accident on Interstate 80 in New Jersey on Monday evening.

Two other Cornell students who were in the car were treated for injuries and later returned to Ithaca, according to an email from Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences Gretchen Ritter.

Although Shi had planned to major in physics, she took many courses outside of her intended major, including Japanese, Korean, electronic circuits and karate.

“By all accounts, she was a kind, dynamic, and wonderful person, who was open and interested in many different paths,” Ritter wrote in the email. “On behalf of the College of Arts and Sciences, I want to extend my deepest condolences to Joyce’s family, friends, teachers, advisors and classmates.”