Man Shot on Ithaca Commons After Suspect Fires Into Crowd

One man was injured after shots were fired on the Ithaca Commons on Sunday morning, police said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 1 a.m. in front of the bar Silky Jones.

A man shot several times into the crowd, injuring one man, a witness near the scene told The Sun. The witness said the injured man was taken away on a stretcher, but police on the scene said they did not have information on the victim’s condition.

Police used yellow crime scene tape to close off a large portion of the Commons and the investigation is ongoing, Deputy Chief Vincent Monticello told The Sun.

Ithaca Police, New York State Police, and the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department are currently on the scene.

The Ithaca Voice cited a witness saying a man fired a gun at another man after an argument before running away from the Commons. The victim was airlifted to a hospital, The Voice reported.

Police have not released any description of any alleged shooter. It is not yet known whether anyone is in custody.